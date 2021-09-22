Kylie Jenner in a new interview: about relationships with an ex-lover, raising a daughter and much more

Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormy

22-year-old Kylie Jenner became the main character of the new issue of the American version of Harper’s Bazaar. The star, along with her two-year-old daughter Stormy, took part in an unusual photo shoot inspired by the image of Marie Antoinette, and also talked about motherhood, relationships with her former lover Travis Scott and plans for the future. SPLETNIK.RU has collected the most interesting quotes from this interview.

Relationship with ex-lover Travis Scott

We have a great relationship. We’re like best friends. Travis and I love Stormy equally and we both want the best for her. We are always in touch with Travis. In situations with Stormy, I always think about what my parents would do. They have always been my support, and I would like the same for my daughter.

Kylie Jenner

About raising a daughter

I think a lot about how crazy the world is these days. I also never forget that I inadvertently expose my daughter to negative influences related to social media and the press. Even though Stormy is still very young, I always try to remind her that the way we live is an exception to the rule. However, this is our life and we are happy. We will always be haunted by the paparazzi. I think she would feel worse if I constantly hid her face and shouted to reporters: “Don’t look!”

Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormy

During pregnancy, I became a real homebody, and I really loved it! I really love just lying in my bed, watching movies and forgetting about the world for a while. Sometimes I take the day off, let the nannies go, and hang out at home with Stormy.

About plans for the future

All my friends want me to become a mother again, and they constantly pressure me. They love Stormy very much and dream that I will give birth to her brother. But this is not yet included in my immediate plans.

About the relationship with the father

Dad raised us well! Every day he took us to school, which was 45 minutes away from home. Today we continue to communicate with Caitlin every day. (Bruce Jenner made the transgender transition a few years ago and became Caitlyn Jenner. – Ed.). Last year, we couldn’t communicate for three or four weeks because Caitlin was on a reality show. It was hard to stay out of touch for so long.

About your big family

We work together all the time and meet constantly. But I really don’t think we have that much in common. I treat each of my family members differently. It seems to me that we are very similar to my mother, we also have something in common with Courtney, Kendall, Chloe and Rob. It seems to me that my mother planned everything so that each child had his own soul mate in the family. Kourtney had Kim, Chloe had Rob, and I had Kendall.

Kendall and I have always been very close, although we are absolute opposites. But we never collide on this basis: she does her own business, and I do mine. When we meet, we are having a great time.