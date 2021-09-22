Kylie Jenner showed a luxurious body in a seductive leopard bodysuit

The star continues to share footage from the last photo shoot

Kylie Jenner posted another photo from the filming of her latest Leopard Collection. This time – the most provocative one. The girl tried on a seductive leopard-print bodysuit, which emphasized her mouth-watering forms. The swimsuit was complemented by a cowboy hat, lush curls and expressive makeup created using the products of her new line. Kylie lies on her stomach, bending over and looking into the frame invitingly and passionately. With the help of a candid photo, Jenner announced the launch date of the collection and urged fans to be prepared.

Kylie looks amazing, fans say (photo: instagram.com/kyliejenner)

Later, the star published another photo – this time in a stylish home look. Kylie wore sweatpants made from gray jersey and a white crop top. From shoes she chose gray sneakers with black lace inserts, from accessories – chains with massive pendants, earrings and rings with precious stones, as well as a watch. Hair, slightly curled, the star put on one side. The celebrity’s manicure deserves special attention – she again preferred long, pointed nails. The star chose the classic color for autumn – maroon, and chose a matte finish.

The girl is stylish even at home (photo: instagram.com/kyliejenner)

Remember, earlier Kylie Jenner showed some of the most relevant examples of manicure, which can be an excellent source of inspiration before going to the master. Get inspired!