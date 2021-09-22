Legion Dynamo – Ufa – 1: 1, goalkeeper Kuznetsov hit five penalties, 22 September 2021, Russian Cup

“Ufa” beat Makhachkala “Legion Dynamo” in the group stage match of the Russian Cup: the main time ended 1: 1, so the outcome of the meeting was decided in a penalty shootout.

And the goalkeeper became her hero Alexey Kuznetsov, who joined Ufa in June this year, but has never played for a new team. The debut turned out to be memorable: the goalkeeper pulled five penalties out of five. One of the blows was delivered by the Dynamo Legion goalkeeper Adil Magomedov – Kuznetsov fought off, but the referee considered that the Ufa goalkeeper had gone far out of the gate, and ordered a second shot. Alexei took it too.

“I didn’t think about anything at that moment – I just beat it off, and that’s it,” Kuznetsov said after the match. – On the chuyka. We work with goalkeepers after training on penalties. And the field ones laugh – “What the hell are you doing?” And here. Everything has borne fruit. “

What is known about the main character of the match:

Kuznetsov is the champion of the youth Euro U-17, but during the entire tournament he did not play a single minute;

The goalkeeper is a graduate of the Konoplev school, after that he worked at the Chertanovo academy, where Dmitry Khomukha noticed him and called him to the national team;

He made his senior level debut in 2014 – entered the PFL for Chertanovo;

He played the seasons 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 in Volga Nizhny Novgorod and Zimbru Moldovan, but neither there nor there appeared at the goal in official matches;

In 2017, Kuznetsov moved to Dynamo from his native Bryansk and finally played there – in four years he played 114 matches;

In the 2019/2020 season, the goalkeeper became the best in the PFL in terms of clean sheets: Kuznetsov played with a zero in 10 games out of 17;

He started as a center forward, then played as a defensive player; they put him in the gate when the goalkeeper did not come to one of the training sessions: “I did it, and everything went by itself.”

Kuznetsov considers Alison Becker the best goalkeeper in the world.





We are accustomed to the fact that the best in the league specialist in deflecting penalties plays in Ufa – Alexander Belenov… But it turns out that the replacement is no worse. An unforgettable evening of the reserve keeper Kuznetsov.