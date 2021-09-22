Lockdown – Movie Trailer Released

HBO has revealed a trailer for Lockdown, which will air on HBO Max on January 14th. Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor played the leading roles in it, Novoye Vremya reports.

The film was directed by Doug Lyman (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Edge of Tomorrow), and the script was written by Stephen Knight (Peaky Blinders).

The film takes place during quarantine. While the whole city is in lockdown, Linda and Paxton decide to rob a jewelry store.

