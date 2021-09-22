Lost Judgment Hero Can Play 20 Classic Retro Games – Gambling Addiction

In detective action Lost Judgment the hero can take a break from business and play video games – either in his office or in the arcade.

Earlier we have already talked about some projects for the classic console. SEGA Master System – now the full list has grown to 20 titles. The hero will have the opportunity to enjoy not only Japanese versions of retro games, but also Western ones.

Arcade games:

Space harrier (1985);

(1985); Super hang-on (1987);

(1987); Fantasy zone (1986);

(1986); Fighting Vipers (1995);

(1995); Sonic The Fighters (1996);

(1996); Motor raid (1997);

(1997); Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown (2010);

(2010); HAMA of the DEAD – Reimagining the game KAMURO of the DEAD from the original Judgment.

SEGA Master System projects:

Alex kidd in miracle world (1986);

(1986); Fantasy zone (1986);

(1986); Penguin land (1987);

(1987); Quartet (1987);

(1987); Enduro racer (1987);

(1987); Woody pop (1987);

(1987); Maze Hunter 3-D (1988);

(1988); Secret command (1986).

SEGA Master System projects (available in extended edition):

Sagaia (1992);

(1992); Fantasy Zone II: The Tears of Opa-Opa (1987);

(1987); Alien Syndrome (1987);

(1987); Global defense (1987).

Recall that the release of Lost Judgment will take place on September 24 on Xbox Series, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. And on September 21, the Deluxe and Ultimate editions were released, but players in some regions could not access them.