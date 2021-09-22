Lost Judgment Hero Can Play 20 Classic Retro Games – Gambling Addiction

In detective action Lost Judgment the hero can take a break from business and play video games – either in his office or in the arcade.

Earlier we have already talked about some projects for the classic console. SEGA Master System – now the full list has grown to 20 titles. The hero will have the opportunity to enjoy not only Japanese versions of retro games, but also Western ones.

Arcade games:

  • Space harrier (1985);
  • Super hang-on (1987);
  • Fantasy zone (1986);
  • Fighting Vipers (1995);
  • Sonic The Fighters (1996);
  • Motor raid (1997);
  • Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown (2010);
  • HAMA of the DEAD – Reimagining the game KAMURO of the DEAD from the original Judgment.

SEGA Master System projects:

  • Alex kidd in miracle world (1986);
  • Fantasy zone (1986);
  • Penguin land (1987);
  • Quartet (1987);
  • Enduro racer (1987);
  • Woody pop (1987);
  • Maze Hunter 3-D (1988);
  • Secret command (1986).

SEGA Master System projects (available in extended edition):

  • Sagaia (1992);
  • Fantasy Zone II: The Tears of Opa-Opa (1987);
  • Alien Syndrome (1987);
  • Global defense (1987).
Recall that the release of Lost Judgment will take place on September 24 on Xbox Series, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. And on September 21, the Deluxe and Ultimate editions were released, but players in some regions could not access them.

