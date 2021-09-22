Lost Judgment Hero Can Play 20 Classic Retro Games – Gambling Addiction

In detective action Lost Judgment the hero can take a break from business and play video games – either in his office or in the arcade.
Earlier we have already talked about some projects for the classic console. SEGA Master System – now the full list has grown to 20 titles. The hero will have the opportunity to enjoy not only Japanese versions of retro games, but also Western ones.
Arcade games:
- Space harrier (1985);
- Super hang-on (1987);
- Fantasy zone (1986);
- Fighting Vipers (1995);
- Sonic The Fighters (1996);
- Motor raid (1997);
- Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown (2010);
- HAMA of the DEAD – Reimagining the game KAMURO of the DEAD from the original Judgment.
SEGA Master System projects:
- Alex kidd in miracle world (1986);
- Fantasy zone (1986);
- Penguin land (1987);
- Quartet (1987);
- Enduro racer (1987);
- Woody pop (1987);
- Maze Hunter 3-D (1988);
- Secret command (1986).
SEGA Master System projects (available in extended edition):
- Sagaia (1992);
- Fantasy Zone II: The Tears of Opa-Opa (1987);
- Alien Syndrome (1987);
- Global defense (1987).
Recall that the release of Lost Judgment will take place on September 24 on Xbox Series, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. And on September 21, the Deluxe and Ultimate editions were released, but players in some regions could not access them.
