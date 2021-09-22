Maddison spoke about the online Cyberpunk 2077, comparing the game with The Witcher 3 | Games

Streamer Ilya Maddyson Davydov commented on the current online Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam. Talking about the most popular games in the digital store, Maddison spoke extremely negatively about the action, pointing to the disadvantageous comparison for the title with the older The Witcher 3.

Davydov sorted games by peak online in 24 hours and started from 100th place. Cyberpunk 2077 was in 86th place, while The Witcher 3 was in 35th.

Ilya Maddyson Davydov: “Despite the fact that this is a single-player game and, for example, I have it in GOG, but a million people played it on release. For some reason I am 100% sure, if we wind up, then the third “Witcher” is still higher. What can I say? I even now see such a parasha as Fallout 4 – also a single-coil game, whose peak was 472 thousand. 18 thousand people still enter it a day. [человек] and still 15 thousand are playing right now, and nobody really needs Cyberpunk 2077. <...> Look, “The Witcher”. 26 thousand peaks today, while the all-time peak is 103 thousand on a computer – despite the fact that this is the only normal version, it is lost on consoles. 11 thousand right now, 26 thousand per day. Where was Cyberpunk 2077? *** simply – twice as many play the third “The Witcher”. How unfortunate this Cyberpunk 2077 was, it’s just a complete point. “

Cyberpunk 2077 was released in December 2020. The action’s Metacritic score is 86 out of 100 from critics and 7.1 out of 10 from users. In September, CD Projekt RED released patch 1.31 that fixed a number of bugs.