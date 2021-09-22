Maddison spoke about the online Cyberpunk 2077, comparing the game with The Witcher 3 | Games

Streamer Ilya Maddyson Davydov commented on the current online Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam. Talking about the most popular games in the digital store, Maddison spoke extremely negatively about the action, pointing to the disadvantageous comparison for the title with the older The Witcher 3.
Davydov sorted games by peak online in 24 hours and started from 100th place. Cyberpunk 2077 was in 86th place, while The Witcher 3 was in 35th.
Cyberpunk 2077 was released in December 2020. The action’s Metacritic score is 86 out of 100 from critics and 7.1 out of 10 from users. In September, CD Projekt RED released patch 1.31 that fixed a number of bugs.