Manchester United – West Ham. Forecast and bet for 2.36 / Football predictions

Manchester United will play at home against West Ham in the third round of the English League Cup. The match will take place on September 22, beginning at 21:45 Moscow time. Manchester United – West Ham: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“MJ”

Have “Manchester United” a very difficult week is behind. Contrary to all predictions, the Red Devils had a very unsuccessful start in the Champions League group stage. The away meeting with Young Boys ended with an unexpected defeat with a score of 1: 2.

This result was caused by the removal of Aaron One-Bissaki, who received a red card in the first half, and a monstrous mistake Jesse Lingard at the last minute of the match.





Sunday’s meeting with West Ham was no less epic. This game also ended with a score of 2: 1, only this time in favor of “MJ”… One of the heroes of the ending was again Lingard, who scored the winning goal. But the main star can still be called goalkeeper David De Hea, who pulled the kick from the penalty spot already in stoppage time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored four goals in his first three games since returning to Manchester United. But the Portuguese will probably miss the match on Wednesday, as he also needs a rest. Edinson Cavani is expected to appear in the starting lineup.

West Ham

West Ham also had two matches last week. Last Thursday the Hammers successfully started in the group stage of the Europa League, beating Dynamo Zagreb with a score of 2: 0.

The defeat at Manchester United in a few days was the first for the London club in the current season. But I must say that the team of David Moyes, even in this game, left a very good impression. Apparently, West Ham will again fight in the Premier League for a place in the top 6.

In the Premier League before the match with Manchester United football players West Ham won solid victories over Newcastle and Leicester, and also drew with Crystal Palace and Southampton.

All football predictions

West Ham have scored 13 goals in six games and conceded six.

Forecast and rate

You can bet on Manchester United in this match for 1.56, the bookmakers offer a draw for 4.70, and the victory of “West Ham” – for 6.75…

It’s probably better to bet on goals. Manchester United have not played very convincingly in recent matches, and, besides, in the upcoming game in the home team there will probably be changes – some of the main players will get a rest, including Ronaldo.

Bid – both teams score + match total over 2.5 per 2.36…

You can also consider rate for the total of the second half over 1.5 per 2.01…