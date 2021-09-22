Manny Pacquiao Confirmed Retirement – 09/20/2021

TASS, September 20. Former eight-weight boxing world champion Filipino Manny Pacquiao has confirmed his retirement.

Pacquiao announced this in the program Toni Talks, published on the Youtube channel of the singer Tony Gonzaga.

On September 19, Pacquiao announced that he was running for president of the Philippines in 2022. The 42-year-old boxer spent his last fight on August 22, losing to Cuban Yordenis Ugas by decision in the fight for the world super champion title according to the World Boxing Association (WBA).

“My boxing career is already over, I made this decision because I have been boxing for a long time and my family says enough is enough,” said Pacquiao. – I boldly accept the challenge to run for president of the Philippines. We need progress, we need to overcome poverty. We need the government to serve our people honestly and transparently. The time has come, I am ready to take on the burden of leadership. “

The Boxer is a member of the Senate of the Philippines and his term expires in 2022. Rodrigo Duterte has been the President of the Philippines since 2016.