Maria Gorban in children’s photos reminded fans of Natalie Portman

Moscow, November 9. Actress Maria Gorban, best known for the TV series “Kitchen”, surprised fans with children’s photos, which she posted on Instagram.

Gorban in the series played the wife of the character of Dmitry Nagiyev. Then these images were transferred to commercials. The audience remembered the actress for this role.

Subscribers have repeatedly suggested that 33-year-old Gorban allegedly owes her flourishing appearance to plastic surgery. The actress does not comment on fan speculations. But in a recent post, she suddenly showed herself as a child – with burnt-out hair, a bob cut, thin eyebrows and a rabbit in her arms. And then in his youth.

Some fans decided that in this way the star decided to answer the haters’ speculations about plastic.

“Oh … who is this ???” – the actress signed the photos.

Prt Scr & nbsp / & nbspinstagram.com

Judging by the comments, Gorban more than managed to attract attention to his person. The fans were amazed that over the years the actress has not changed much – the facial features and smile remained the same. The star was showered with compliments and likes, compared to Hollywood actress Natalie Portman. Fans remembered her role in the movie Leon.

“Natural beauty”; “Wow. And I thought you had a lot of plastic surgeries … I thought, well, a person cannot be so beautiful, ”they wrote.

Gorban recently introduced fans to a new pet – a sphinx cat named Cooper with eyes of different colors. The actress jokingly called him her companion, since pets accompany the hostess both on travels and on the set.