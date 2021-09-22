Media: 13-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Shiloh changed her name to a man’s

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Shiloh

Recently, a number of Western media reported that the 13-year-old biological daughter of 44-year-old Angelina Jolie and 55-year-old Brad Pitt has officially changed her name to a man’s. Rumor has it that a few years ago Shiloh asked all relatives and friends to call herself John, and now, in order to avoid confusion, she decided to change her name in the documents.

Allegedly, Shiloh also insists that now they address her by the pronoun “he”. The child wanted to be John, even though the name Shiloh is gender neutral, suitable for both girls and boys (and in translation means “peacemaker”).

Angelina Jolie with her son Knox, daughters Zahara, Vivienne and Shiloh

Brad Pitt indirectly confirmed the information about his daughter’s name change in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey:

Shiloh wants us to call her John or Peter like Peter Pan.

We will remind that some time ago in the press there were also rumors that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was in the process of transgender transition. According to rumors, after the child of the stars turned 13, Shilo, with the approval of her mother, began to take hormones. Insiders also argue that while Pitt does not approve of hormone therapy, but at the same time supports Shiloh’s decision to change sex.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Recall that Shilo has been wearing a short haircut for several years, and also dresses and behaves like a boy. In her interviews, Angelina has repeatedly stated that she does not forbid the child to express herself and always supports her choice.

Shiloh loves tracksuits, she loves business suits with ties. She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to give her a short haircut. She thinks she’s one of the brothers

– Jolie once said in an interview with Vanity Fair reporters.

Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt

Recall that, in addition to Shiloh, ex-wife Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are also raising five children – 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, as well as 14-year-old Zahara, 16-year-old Pax and 18-year-old Maddox.

