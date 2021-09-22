Media: Emma Stone secretly married Dave McCarey and is expecting a baby

Dave McCarey and Emma Stone

This spring, 31-year-old actress Emma Stone was supposed to marry her 35-year-old lover Dave McCurry, however, due to the coronavirus, they postponed the celebration indefinitely. But, according to the fans of the couple, the lovers have already tied the knot by marriage: the other day they were seen in Los Angeles with rings on the ring fingers of their left hands.

In addition, the public suspected the couple in the imminent replenishment of the family: Emma was dressed in a baggy jumpsuit and appeared to be pregnant. Rumors about the star’s interesting position were also fueled by jewelry designer Tova Malibu, who told on Instagram that she had seen the couple and claimed that Emma was pregnant.

So Emma Stone just walked by my house. And her belly was noticeably rounded,



– she wrote.

All this allowed the foreign media to conclude that the lovers got married and are preparing to become parents.



Dave McCarey and Emma Stone

For the first time, the wedding of Emma Stone and Dave McCarey was talked about in May, when the actress appeared on the YouTube show Reese Witherspoon with a wedding ring on her finger.

The Hollywood actress began dating the director of the Saturday Night Live show three years ago, but they did not advertise their relationship for a long time. Their engagement became known at the end of last year – the groom himself shared the good news on his instagram, publishing a picture with his beloved, in which she showed her engagement ring. This marriage (if it did take place) was the first for both of them.



Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone and Dave McCarey