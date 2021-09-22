Megan Fox explains why she has a dummy image in Hollywood

Megan Fox

The famous actress Megan Fox has repeatedly said that in Hollywood she had an image of a sex symbol and a dummy, which was supported by producers and directors. She has worked hard to get rid of the unfair portrayal of her in the media over the years. She recently revealed how Jennifer’s Body, in which she starred, suffered at the box office following her feud with Transformers director Michael Bay.

On the Eli Roth History of Horror: Uncut podcast, she noted that Jennifer’s Body writer Diablo Cody and director Karin Kusama have gone to great lengths to bring this project to fruition. However, Meghan said the film never got a chance in Hollywood.



Megan Fox in the movie Jennifer’s Body

In the film, in which Fox co-starred with Amanda Seyfried, Meghan played the role of a girl named Jennifer Check, whom the frontman of a popular rock band decided to choose as his virgin victim for a spell that would bring glory and success to his band. But his plan was not destined to come true, since Jennifer was not really a virgin. After an unsuccessful sacrifice, a demon possessed her, and she began to feed on male classmates.

Then the film failed: it was criticized, and the box office was less than expected. Fox has an image of a sex symbol and a girl who does not shine with her mind.

I was heavily criticized when the film was being prepared for release. It was as if I began to collapse



– said the star.

The reason, in her opinion, lay in her quarrel with a person from the industry. And although she did not name his name, it is probably about the director of the movie “Transformers” Michael Bay.

It happened just when I was on the press tour with Jennifer’s Body. It seems to me that all this happened at the same time. I think people definitely saw negativity in me, thought I had bad intentions and I was very superficial and selfish,

– she admitted.

Megan Fox starred in two parts of Transformers before being fired from the project for comparing the director to Napoleon and Adolf Hitler.

The marketing strategy of Jennifer’s Body also did not help her reputation very much, as the producers initially created her image as a sex symbol for men, but Kusama and Cowley even then wanted to make her a heroine who would resonate with a female audience. With the growing popularity of the #MeToo movement, viewers began to perceive this film differently and relate to the actress herself.

After that, Fox continued to act in Hollywood, although she cannot boast of a great filmography. However, she also has other projects, not only in cinema. But she still devotes the main place in life not to her career, but to her family and relationships, which brings her much more happiness.