Messi was like a tyrant in Barcelona training

Barcelona helmsman Ronald Koeman spoke of working with Lionel Messi over the course of last season.

In an interview with Voetbal International, the Dutch coach said that next to Messi in the classroom, all the players seemed better. The Argentine, according to Kuman, never fooled around in training and always wanted to win.

“We always play rondo before training. If 20 assists pass, the players in the center stay one more time. If this happens three times in a row, two players from the center run through the hallway, where they are hit on the head and so on. This has happened to Messi only once. He was angry for a whole week. He really is like a tyrant, ”said Koeman.

Lionel Messi is currently a PSG player.