Microsoft re-releases PC Health Check app to check compatibility with Windows 11

Along with the announcement of the Windows 11 operating system, Microsoft has released the PC Health Check application to the public. It was designed to test the computer for compatibility with the new OS. At that time, the product turned out to be “raw” and not ready for mass release, as a result of which it was withdrawn for revision. Now the company thought that they had made all the necessary changes, so PC Health Check is again available for download.

Windows 11 requires current processors with TPM 2.0 support. The list includes 8th Gen Intel Core, 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series and 8-series or newer CPUs. In addition, the operating system requires 64 GB of internal storage, at least two cores with a clock speed of 1 GHz or higher, and at least 4 GB of RAM.

Previously, PC Health Check did not take into account the possibility of deactivating TPM 2.0 in the UEFI settings of the motherboard, so it considered most computers incompatible with Windows 11. Now the application informs users with disabled TPM 2.0 about this fact and suggests enabling the option in UEFI if the CPU and other components comply with the official requirements.

Windows 10 users can download the Microsoft Windows 11 PC Health Check app from the company’s official website.