Microsoft unveils Surface Pro 8 – a flagship tablet with Intel Core, 120Hz screen and external bay for additional SSD

Microsoft has unveiled a new Surface Pro 8 tablet as part of today’s presentation. Early rumors have been confirmed. The device has a 120Hz display with thin bezels, Thunderbolt 4 support, and a new keyboard that includes a compartment for storing the updated Surface Slim Pen 2.

The tablet is equipped with a 13-inch PixelSense Flow Display with support for Dolby Vision and Adaptive Color Technology. The company promises a free upgrade to the Windows 11 operating system for the new product. Together with it, the device will receive support for the dynamic frame rate mode. It works in the same way as Apple’s ProMotion technology, changing the frame rate on the fly based on the task at hand. For example, when idle, the display operates at 60 Hz, but when scrolling the screen or working with an electronic pen, the screen refresh rate increases up to 120 Hz. This is done to increase the autonomy of the device and usability where it is needed.

The Surface Pro 8 is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors (Tiger Lake), up to the flagship quad-core Intel Core i7-1185G7. It also offers up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. In the LTE version of the tablet, the manufacturer is ready to offer a maximum of 512 GB of permanent memory. In addition, on the back of the device there is a compartment for installing external SSDs with a capacity of up to 256 GB.

The Surface Pro 8 also comes with two USB Type-C ports supporting the Thunderbolt 4 standard. You can connect, for example, high-speed external drives, multiple 4K monitors, or even an external unit with a graphics accelerator to your tablet.

Additional worth noting is the availability of updated cameras. The rear is now 10MP and supports 4K video recording. The front camera is still 5MP and supports 1080p. However, it uses an updated sensor that allows for better low-light performance than its predecessor.

The company says the Surface Pro 8 will last up to 16 hours on a single charge. The battery charges up to 80 percent in just an hour. The new tablet is slightly heavier than the Surface Pro 7 – 890 grams versus 770 grams.

The company is already accepting pre-orders for the Surface Pro 8. The tablet starts at $ 1,100. On sale, the new product, like all Surface devices presented today, will appear on October 5, the day of the release of the Windows 11 operating system.