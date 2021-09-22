Mike Novogratz named important price levels for Bitcoin and Ethereum

The founder of the crypto bank Galaxy Digital, Mike Novogratz, said on CNBC that he was “not nervous” about the short-term prospects of the crypto market until Bitcoin drops below $ 40,000 and Ethereum drops below $ 2,800.

“We held $ 40,000 overnight in #bitcoin and $ 2,800 in #ethereum… Those are very important levels for people to watch. As long as those hold, I think the market is in good shape, “says @novogratz on #crypto during #evergrande… pic.twitter.com/hcKuhUssAq – Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) September 21, 2021

“While they [уровни] persist, I think the market is in good shape, ”he said.

The billionaire called the sale on the market on September 20 a “healthy correction” after several months of growth.

The fall in digital asset prices did not affect demand from institutional investors, he said.

“I see nothing but the interest and activity on the part of our clients and corporate investors,” added Novogratz.

The correction, in his opinion, was provoked by industry concerns about regulatory decisions in the United States and the news about a possible default of one of the largest Chinese developers Evergrande.

Novogratz believes that the latter hit the price of cryptocurrencies due to the fact that most of the collateral that plays an important role in the stablecoin Tether (USDT) market consists of securities of companies from China, in particular Evergrande.

However, the issuer of USDT has previously denied this claim.

Renowned bitcoin critic Peter Schiff criticized CNBC following an interview with Novogratz, calling the channel a “paid marketing platform” for cryptocurrencies.

“As expected, CNBC pulled out Novogratz’s bitcoin pump to provide a supposedly unbiased expert opinion on the significance of yesterday’s sell-off and what it bodes for the crypto industry and market. This is not journalism, ”he wrote.

As expected @CNBC brought out #Bitcoin pumper @novogratz to offer his supposedly unbiased expert opinion as to the significance of yesterday’s #crypto sell-off and what it portends for the crypto industry and the market. This is not reporting. CNBC is a paid marketing platfrom. – Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 21, 2021

Schiff himself once again predicted the imminent end of the “cryptocurrency bubble”.

After Novogratz appeared on CNBC, the bitcoin quotes briefly failed the level indicated by him. Ethereum also dipped below $ 2,800.

We will remind, earlier Novogratz announced the exit of the American community to a leading position in the industry due to the war of the Chinese authorities with digital assets.

At the same time, he noted that politicians in the United States do not understand cryptocurrencies enough and impede the spread of innovations in the financial sector.

