Natalie Portman and Drew Barrymore discuss bullying at school

It turned out that American actresses went through the same difficult periods associated with their screen popularity during their school years. In one of the last episodes of the Drew Barrymore show on Global, she had a conversation with fellow cast member Natalie Portman. Two stars starred in one 1996 film “Everyone says that I love you”, which was also recalled in the program. At one point, Barrymore admitted: “I read that it was not easy for you at school, because you acted in films, and then returned to school and just spent awkward time with other children … I really did not know this about others actors: it was my personal experience, I had something to do with it. “

In response to the presenter’s confession, Natalie Portman replied that in her statement about school bullying she meant the following: “I think people are bullied for various reasons and this is a good reason to be bullied because you do what you love.” Barrymore also drew an analogy that in her childhood classmates were similarly pressured, saying, “Do you think you are so special?” At the same time, with all their actions out of envy, they proved the opposite – the young actress felt “especially unhappy.”

Portman continued, “I know this is so sad, and it also looks like young people should be able to be proud of their accomplishments, but in reality I kept my head down and thought my life was not the best.” Still, the girls decided to end their frank conversation on a positive note when Natalie shared that she was “the biggest nerd in school” and signed up for classes in all the “stupid groups” at once, which made Drew Barrymore laugh.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Galina Skozlovskaya