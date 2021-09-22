Natalie Portman to appear in new Marvel Thor movie – Playbill

Oscar-winning actress will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

American actress Natalie Portman, who recently graced the cover of Vogue, is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At San Diego Comic Con, it was revealed that the Black Swan star “will play a female version of Thor in Taiki Waititi’s new film.”

The Marvel Studios panel had a ton of celebrity guests from the castes of the upcoming MCU films. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, producer and head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, actors Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman, who played the role of Jane Foster in the first two films about one of the most powerful Avengers.

Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman at Comic Con / Photo: Getty Images

On the stage, Waititi was solemnly handed over by Natli Mjolnir, causing a storm of applause from the audience. “Look, that’s not a bad thing!” Portman said of Thor’s hammer.

Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman at Comic Con / Photo: Getty Images

Thus, the female version of Thor can be seen on screens in November 2021 in the film Thor: Love and Thunder.

Earlier on Comic Son announced the release date of the film “Black Widow” with Scarlett Johansson. We also wrote that Angelina Jolie has confirmed her participation in the Marvel movie “The Eternals.”