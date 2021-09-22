Netflix movie plot, actors, first photos

“Don’t look up”: the first photos from filming

The paparazzi of People magazine spotted Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence at the train station in Boston, where the set was deployed. The photos were quickly circulated in the actors’ fan groups and on Instagram.

In the frames, movie stars appeared in atypical images for themselves. So, Leonardo DiCaprio flaunted with wavy hair, a beard and glasses, and Jennifer Lawrence walked next to red hair and bangs. Both actors, according to the plot, had just arrived in the city, and therefore had suitcases in their hands.

What is known about the movie “Don’t Look Up”

A dynamic tape tells the story of two astronomers, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Scientists during the study discover that asteroids are approaching the Earth, which can destroy the planet. They try to warn officials and people about the danger, but they only laugh at scientists and even resort to arrest for allegedly false statements. Therefore, the main characters have no choice but to continue to prove that the threat to humanity is real.

But it wasn’t just the plot that caught the attention of fans of the streaming platform Netflix. The film “Don’t Look Up” will feature some of Hollywood’s top actors, all of whom are incredibly successful.

The cast of the film “Don’t Look Up”:

Leonardo DiCaprio

Jennifer Lawrence

Meryl Streep

Jonah Hill

Himesh Patel

Cate blanchett

Timothy Chalamet

Ariana Grande

Matthew Perry

It is not yet known exactly when the tape will be released on the streaming platform Netflix. At the same time, the media suggest that this will happen in 2021.