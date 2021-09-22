“New Chrome Feature Makes User Observation Possible”

The official release of the browser Google Chrome 94 took place. It implements a number of new useful features, but there are some functions that should be taken with skepticism – one of them, according to Mozilla, allows you to monitor users.

This controversial feature in Chrome 94 is the Idle Detection API for detecting if the browser is idle or idle. Basically, the feature allows websites to “ask” Chrome to tell you when the user who opens the page is inactive. And this is not just about Chrome or a specific resource: when a user leaves the computer and does not use any programs, the browser can inform the website about it.

As you might expect, the developers like this feature – anything that can provide additional information about the user’s work is perceived positively. In Chrome 94, the feature is turned on by default, but it’s not as bad as it might seem: the browser asks the user for additional permission to use data in idle mode – in the same way, websites can access the microphone or webcam.

This API has many opponents, including the Mozilla project itself. Firefox developers believe the tool creates “opportunities for surveillance capitalism.” Tantek Çelik, Web Standards Lead for the Mozilla Project, stated: “As currently stated, I find the Idle Detection API too tempting for websites with surveillance capitalism motivation to invade aspects of a user’s physical privacy, keep long-term records of a user’s physical behavior, recognize daily rhythms (such as lunchtime), and use this for proactive physiological manipulations (e.g. hunger, emotion, choice) … Thus, I propose to mark this API as harmful and call for [его] further incubation, perhaps revisiting simpler and less invasive alternative approaches to identify motivating use cases “…

Mozilla Firefox remains a direct competitor to Google Chrome, so it is not surprising that the developers of the project do not always positively characterize the actions of the other camp. However, this is not just about Mozilla. Apple Safari is powered by WebKit, and the developers of this engine also discussed a new API. In particular, Ryosuke Niwa, Apple’s software engineer participating in the WebKit project, said: “The rationale for using this API does not seem strong enough. For starters, there is no guarantee that the user will not return to their device immediately. Also, who can know which device the user is working with at any given moment? We are definitely not going to tell websites about all devices that a user can use at any time. This is a very serious violation of privacy for such a user. “…

The actual effect of this new API on Chrome will become apparent over time. It can be a privacy nightmare, or even insignificant. And it’s worth remembering that websites won’t be able to process idle data unless the user allows them to do so.