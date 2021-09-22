New gameplay and press impressions of Guardians of the Galaxy have been added – Igromania

The reviews, although preliminary, were largely positive – the authors spent about an hour and a half with the game.
In battle, you will need to correctly select combo attacks, using the special abilities of each of the Guardians and unlocking new abilities. The project pushes the user to create various combinations in order to diversify the passage.
Guardians will not always respond positively to inquiries Peter Quill, for which you have to play. In such cases, you will have to look for some solutions to the problem – sometimes it will be enough to ask the character for help twice.
Different dialogue options can also lead to different fighting styles – you can try sneaking up quietly or making an open attack. There seems to be no wrong choice as there is no moral system.
Release Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will take place on October 26 PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f3OmyU9Sh5E
More on Gambling