New gameplay and press impressions of Guardians of the Galaxy have been added – Igromania

The impressions of new journalists appeared on the network. Guardians of the Galaxy Square Enix, as well as fresh gameplay videos.

The reviews, although preliminary, were largely positive – the authors spent about an hour and a half with the game.

The player is allowed to make decisions in relation to other members of the squad or in conjunction with them. The results of the choice will affect the further passage – for example, if you find out the details of the past of one of the characters, you can open additional gameplay opportunities or tools.

In battle, you will need to correctly select combo attacks, using the special abilities of each of the Guardians and unlocking new abilities. The project pushes the user to create various combinations in order to diversify the passage.

Guardians will not always respond positively to inquiries Peter Quill, for which you have to play. In such cases, you will have to look for some solutions to the problem – sometimes it will be enough to ask the character for help twice.

Different dialogue options can also lead to different fighting styles – you can try sneaking up quietly or making an open attack. There seems to be no wrong choice as there is no moral system.

Among the shortcomings, the author Polygon noted the convoluted wheel of dialogues, when it is not completely clear whether the “spoken” option remains or not. But it is possible that this problem will not be felt in the full version of the game.

Release Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will take place on October 26 PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f3OmyU9Sh5E