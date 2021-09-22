New PlayStation 4 Firmware Fixed Low Battery Issue – Games Now Launch

New firmware Playstation 4released last week resolved an issue that was preventing the console from launching offline games when the motherboard CMOS battery was low.

The fact is that the battery is responsible for the constant operation of the internal clock of the system, which is necessary to set the correct time for unlocked trophies, and if the battery died, the console, in the absence of access to the Internet for synchronization, blocked the launch of games, both digital and disk …

According to Twitter account Destruction Games, the new PlayStation 4 update has solved this problem and now allows you to play offline with a flat console battery … Unlocked trophies in this case open without date.

My date when booting my PS4 was 1969 and 5:00 PM which is the default date and time the PS4 falls back on with a dead battery, so my battery is definitely still dead. Also here’s a pic of a trophy I just earned, with the date and time earned being blank pic.twitter.com/ENOANw5afn – Destruction Games (@desgamesyt) September 21, 2021

As a reminder, the firmware has also added the ability to view trophies from Playstation 5 on PlayStation 4, new group management options, improved parental controls, and more.

At the same time, after installing new system software, some users experienced various problems with the console.

