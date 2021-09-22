New WhatsApp feature revealed – Gazeta.Ru

WhatsApp will have a new feature that allows you to send a complaint about a specific message. As reported AndroidCentral, the innovation was revealed in the beta version of the messenger.

It is noted that users will be able to select one or more messages that will be sent to WhatsApp for verification. According to the screenshots, the messenger promises not to notify the author of the messages and makes it possible to block the sender.

The function will work both for personal correspondence between two users and for group chats. You can also complain about business accounts run by private firms and corporations.

Currently, WhatsApp allowed complaints about certain users. After that, the last five messages from the correspondence were sent to the moderators of the messenger. Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, said it was necessary to determine the context and decide whether to block.

Earlier it was reported that WhatsApp launched testing the function of finding stores and services. While the opportunity is available to users of smartphones on Android. A section has appeared in the application, which displays stores, restaurants and other businesses located near the owner of the device.