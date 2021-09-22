Nikita Mazepin: Deep down I like Mick

Incidents between Haas riders have caught the attention of spectators on several occasions. Participating in the Beyond the Grid podcast, Nikita Mazepin said that he and Mick Schumacher had a tense relationship since the days of karting.

Nikita Mazepin: “There are many incidents, but at the same time, nothing special. In my opinion, the fact is that two young riders want to succeed in Formula 1, but found themselves in a difficult situation, when during the season they have fewer and fewer opportunities to compete with one of the rivals, with the exception of a partner.

Finishing in 19th position could be one of the best moments of the season, and 20th place could be an extremely unfortunate result. In any other series, the difference between 19th and 20th places is minimal, but in our case it is all or nothing. It seems to me that this is what influences his attitude towards me. I cannot say more. Everything is as it is. I don’t know how many years we have been performing together, but I doubt it will be easy.

In sports, as in any other field of activity, a person shows character, and if he is determined to fight, it is usually not easy to deal with him. Ultimately, it motivates to work harder and cope with all the difficulties in order to win from time to time.

I have known Mika for a long time – we raced in karting together, and then everything was the same. They don’t remember this, but even then we had tense moments. I wanted to get into Formula 1 and win races, but he wanted the same thing. It happened in different ways: it was both easier and more difficult, there were also tense moments.

Deep down, I like Mick. I think he is an incredibly talented guy who has achieved incredible results in his career. But that’s how I feel about him off the track. On the track, I don’t care who my opponent is – I fight with the car of another driver. In this case, it’s the partner’s car. In several previous races I managed to get ahead of him, but this did not affect our relationship.

Journalists pay attention to us, there are other factors of interest, but all my actions are always within the framework of the rules. I am sure that we will not have serious problems. “