Not toys: we disassemble what luxury bags Kylie Jenner Stormi’s two-year-old daughter has

Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormy

Parents often seek to pamper their child, and celebrity moms and dads are no exception. 23-year-old Kylie Jenner, who is called one of the most successful in the famous Kardashian clan – Jenner, spends considerable sums on gifts for her two-year-old daughter Stormy Webster. Fills up baby Kylie, however, not only with toys, but also with fashion accessories.

Let’s take a look at what Stormy has in her bag collection that would be the envy of many adult fashionistas!

Kylie Jenner often shares photos and videos of her child with subscribers, and very often Stormi poses with some kind of accessory. Recently, the star’s blog posted a picture of a girl sitting on a terrace with a Louis Vuitton Nano Speedy handbag worth just over a thousand dollars. A white handbag with multicolored brand logos is one of the last gifts from Kylie to her daughter.

Stormi’s collection includes not only classics, but also trendy bags of recent seasons. So, in a photo taken on Valentine’s Day last year, she poses with a pink Le Chiquito micro bag from Jacquemus (it costs about $ 750). However, in the hands of the baby, she does not look so small.

Another notable micro bag in Stormi’s collection is a light green accessory from Gelareh Mizrahi. Compared to other bags in the baby’s collection, this is practically a budget option – the bag costs only $ 250.

Stormy and Kylie Jenner

Not only mom pampers the girl with novelties. Kylie’s friends and relatives know how to please Stormy (she is so used to expensive bags that she often really does not let go of them, like her favorite toy).

So, DJ Khaled gave her a red purse from Chanel for her birthday (Stormy is only one year old!). This, by the way, was the first bag from this cult French brand, and what Kylie herself reported behind the scenes. But by that time, the girl was already accustomed to such luxurious gifts (after all, even her sling was from Gucci).

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with their daughter and DJ Khaled

After all, even earlier, her aunt Kim Kardashian bought the same vintage Louis Vuitton bags for all the children in the big Kardashian family – Jenner as gifts for Christmas. The cost of one such bag is about $ 2,600.

The video then touched millions of netizens – Stormi immediately reached for a gift, and then immediately put her purse on her hand. However, it was not without criticism – many felt that such expensive gifts for children were inappropriate.

But they haven’t seen Stormy running around the garden with a pink Hermès Kelly bag worth 30 thousand dollars.

She does not let go of this handbag,

– then Kylie signed a video with her daughter.

It is interesting that this handbag passed to the girl by inheritance from her mother. In 2018, Jenner showed subscribers part of her bag collection, which included a pink Hermès.

I’ll probably let Stormy wear this when she says, “Mommy, I need a purse.” So this will probably be her first bag,

– commented then Kylie.

Well, apparently, this request did not have to wait long, because the video with Stormy appeared less than a year later.

However, Stormy is not the only celebrity child to have such an exclusive accessory. Cardi B and her husband Offset also follow the rule of “wear luxury from a young age” – they gave their daughter a Hermès Birkin bag for her two years. The performer was also criticized, but stated that her daughter simply must correspond to her and she does not see anything wrong with such a gift.

Kylie herself is guided by the same rule. So, in July of this year, she showed in her story story four nylon Prada bags in mini sizes that she bought for Stormi.

Had to buy her all the Prada to match mama

– signed a snapshot of Kylie.

The cost of one bag of this model is $ 1,290. Well, the celebrity loves to create similar images with her daughter – on Christmas last year, Jenner posted a photo in which she and Stormy pose in dresses of the same color, and this year she provided her daughter with a child’s version of the ultra-fashionable tight-fitting jumpsuit from Marine Serre.

But Kylie has another reason why she buys accessories for her daughter so often. In one of the videos, she explained that giving luxury bags is a family tradition.

My mom gave them to me and Kendall when we were almost babies, so I will definitely give it to Stormy,

– this is how Jenner commented on another Louis Vuitton bag in her collection.

And, apparently, this tradition is carefully preserved by all representatives of the family, because the cousins ​​Stormy North (daughter of Kim Kardashian) and Penelope (daughter of Kourtney Kardashian) also often appear in public with luxury handbags. For example, in the North collection there is a Fendi bag that costs almost four thousand dollars.

One of the insiders told Life & Style that Kylie simply showered gifts on her only daughter. According to him, she can spend a week on purchases for Stormi, which includes, of course, not only bags, but also toys and gadgets, about 100 thousand dollars. However, according to an insider, Kylie can spend all 300 thousand dollars a week on herself.

Whether she has time to show everything on Instagram right away is hard to say. But at such a pace, Stormi’s dressing room will soon be able to compete with her mother in terms of volume. To see everything, you just have to wait for Stormi to continue another family tradition and start filming a video herself: then we will definitely be able to evaluate the entire collection.