On a business trip! In the reserved seat! Amur is trying to fire head coach Vorobyov

Today “Cupid” for the match in St. Petersburg with SKA was taken out by Mikhail Kravets, who had just been appointed the head coach of the team from Khabarovsk. Why senior? Because the chief, Vladimir Vorobyov, did not resign and is demanding compensation for early termination of the contract. The parties did not come to a consensus on the financial issue. Vorobiev goes to the club office and spends a 9-hour working day in it – from 9 am to 7 pm, with a lunch break. If he does not appear, he risks being fired for absenteeism under the article of the labor code.
By the way, when he was the head coach of Dynamo Moscow, Vorobyov was not fired, but moved to the assistant of his replacement, Vladimir Krikunov, due to hefty compensation for terminating the contract.
This situation is not new, not original in the KHL coordinate system. I remember that Fyodor Kanareikin, who in 2007 led Magnitka to the championship, was fired from Atlant near Moscow in a similar way. Having lost Evgeny Malkin, who fled to Pittsburgh in August 2006. Taking over the team from Magnitogorsk after the resignation of Canadian Dave King in September 2006.
Fedor Leonidovich did not want to write a statement of his own free will. Then he was transferred to a tight schedule – he came to work and left, like most of the ordinary employees of the club.
But that’s not all. Kanareikin did not violate labor discipline, continuing to receive the head coach’s salary for wiping his pants at the workplace. Then they decided to send him on a business trip. To Tmutarakan. We bought a ticket for a reserved seat carriage, a seat next to the toilet. On old trains, such a journey is not a pleasant experience. The honored coach withstood it.
Then the management of the club decided to give him an exam for the rank. Translated into Russian – for compliance with the official position. We began to gather a commission of examination professionals. An acquaintance of the author of these lines, who is occupied with hockey science, was offered to enter it. He refused: “Why is this a circus?”
And yet common sense prevailed, the parties agreed amicably. What would you like to wish Vorobyov and “Amur”. It seems that it will not come to the exam for the rank.
And Kravets, who had led Vityaz with varying success for the two previous seasons, made his debut in his hometown. His new team lost 1: 5 to SKA, with which striker Kravets won bronze medals in the union championship in 1987. Believe me, in those days it was more difficult than winning the Gagarin Cup in 2017.
The only thing is that the “tigers” spoiled the mood of the hosts’ goalkeeper Yaroslav Askarov. He wanted to celebrate his premiere this season with a “biscuit”, but the Far East opened his gates.
Now the 19-year-old goalkeeper, a participant in two youth world championships, is not in favor. Goalkeeping coach Rashit Davydov left SKA, in whose caring hands Askarov progressed. Now a Swede is working with the club’s goalkeepers, he is also in the Russian national team. Askarov did not play in the KHL playoffs, did not make it to the 2021 World Cup. In a word, he slowed down in development. But he managed to become a husband. Following the example of Vladislav Tretyak, who got married in August 1972, at the age of 20. Yaroslav only has to repeat the career of the best player (and, of course, the goalkeeper) of the 20th century.
PS From the results of Tuesday, we note the first defeat of the leader of the Eastern Conference, Salavat Yulaev, who lost 1: 2 to Severstal in Cherepovets. And in the West without loss of points is the Moscow “Dynamo”, defeating the houses of Riga team-mates 4: 1. The main scorer of the championship, Vadim Shipachev, has enriched his personal score by 2 (1 + 1) points, now he has 16 (8 + 8) points.