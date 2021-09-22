On a business trip! In the reserved seat! Amur is trying to fire head coach Vorobyov

Today “Cupid” for the match in St. Petersburg with SKA was taken out by Mikhail Kravets, who had just been appointed the head coach of the team from Khabarovsk. Why senior? Because the chief, Vladimir Vorobyov, did not resign and is demanding compensation for early termination of the contract. The parties did not come to a consensus on the financial issue. Vorobiev goes to the club office and spends a 9-hour working day in it – from 9 am to 7 pm, with a lunch break. If he does not appear, he risks being fired for absenteeism under the article of the labor code.

By the way, when he was the head coach of Dynamo Moscow, Vorobyov was not fired, but moved to the assistant of his replacement, Vladimir Krikunov, due to hefty compensation for terminating the contract.

This situation is not new, not original in the KHL coordinate system. I remember that Fyodor Kanareikin, who in 2007 led Magnitka to the championship, was fired from Atlant near Moscow in a similar way. Having lost Evgeny Malkin, who fled to Pittsburgh in August 2006. Taking over the team from Magnitogorsk after the resignation of Canadian Dave King in September 2006.

Fedor Leonidovich did not want to write a statement of his own free will. Then he was transferred to a tight schedule – he came to work and left, like most of the ordinary employees of the club.

But that’s not all. Kanareikin did not violate labor discipline, continuing to receive the head coach’s salary for wiping his pants at the workplace. Then they decided to send him on a business trip. To Tmutarakan. We bought a ticket for a reserved seat carriage, a seat next to the toilet. On old trains, such a journey is not a pleasant experience. The honored coach withstood it.