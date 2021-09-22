OpenLaw Rebrands Ethereum Startup To Become DAO Incubator | Blockchain24

OpenLaw digital contracts platform will become a DAO incubator.

According to co-founder Aaron Wright, OpenLaw, which aims to “automate the connection between the digital world and the real world through legal agreements,” will soon become Tribute Labs. It will work to support DAOs, short for “Decentralized Autonomous Organizations” in the United States, properly and legally established.

“We found a place that really supports and helps build the DAO,” Wright said today at the 2021 Mainnet in New York. “So OpenLaw is rebranding [как] Tribute Labs – We Have Eight [DAO]that we run and build in the background, and the goal is just to keep building more and more DAOs. “

OpenLaw automatically creates and enforces legal contracts. It does this with the help of Ethereum, the network responsible for the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. But now it will help new DAO entities navigate the complex legal world in the US How to Decrypt, OpenLaw is funded by New York-based blockchain software company ConsenSys.

“DAOs are complex,” added Wright. “People are raising capital, they are trying to get some kind of profit together, they are trying to build a company or a project together. So our approach is very similar to Coinbase, you know, we think the US has to do it right and honestly. ”

“So far, Tribute Labs is working with eight DAOs,” Wright said. He did not elaborate on what the DAOs were doing during the conference.

Examples of successful DAOs right now include crypto projects like UniSwap, a decentralized exchange, or MakerDAO, which develops technologies for borrowing and saving. Decrypt is currently in the process of creating its own media DAO.

In July, Wyoming introduced the DAO legal status law. On July 5, he gave endorsement to the American CryptoFed DAO.