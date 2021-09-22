Operation Riptide, CS: GO update released: transfer of grenades, new modes and skins – what’s new in the update, what’s added – CS: GO

Valve has released an update for CS: GO and introduced a new operation called Riptide.

The cost of the pass is 1,080 rubles. New skins for operatives and weapons, stickers and stripes have been added to the game.

Now in CS: GO, you can transfer various grenades by dropping them on the ground like a regular weapon. In casual hostage matches, you can purchase a Ballistic Shield.

Reduced body damage from Deagle and hung from M4A1-S. Upon death, player vision is reduced from three seconds to two seconds and to half a second on headshot kills.

The developers have also added five new modes:

Private matchmaking … Players can use a unique code to conduct a premier match with friends on the Valve server;

Short Competition Mode … Players can choose the duration of the match – from 16 to 30 rounds;

Fight to the death … Users can choose three modes: classic "Fight to the death", team or "all against all";

Demolition … The number of rounds has been reduced to 10 without switching sides;

Arms race… Weapon progress has been changed. Players will receive syringes every three kills.

The changes also affected three maps from the competitive pool:

Dust 2:

Changed the view of the mid from the side of the terrorist base;

Improved visibility from the upper tunnel to point B.

Inferno:

The doors on the “banana” were replaced with solid ones;

Changed combat zone 1 to 1;

Fixed some bugs.

Ancient:

Increased bomb planting area at both points;

Fixed shooting holes in plywood surfaces;

Optimization improved;

Added a zone for 1v1 battles.

