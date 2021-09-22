Pathfinder: Wrath of Righteous Review, Epic RPG with a Russian Approach

All good day or any other time of day, GoHa.Ru and Garruk are with you again. The release of a full-fledged large review was somewhat delayed, largely due to the heavy workload of the author, the considerable duration of the game and, of course, the technical component of the latter. Starting the game twice and losing the progress of the passage of six, eight and twelve hours, respectively, three times – it was especially painful. But this is all lyrics, we are not looking for easy ways, in the end the intrigues of demons are multifaceted, but having managed to break through the jungle of bugs, I still managed to enjoy the game and am ready to share my impressions, conclusions and verdict on the state of the game at the present time …

Earlier, in a short game preview for the game, I briefly went through the main points, but now you can devote more time to considering the strengths and weaknesses of the product and summarize, because the game will finally be judged after the release of all the DLC and the bulk of the patches. At the moment, we have a well-made game adaptation of the original module with some liberties on the part of the developers and extremely controversial technical performance, but let’s talk about everything in order.

For several centuries, the kingdom of Mendev has been the shield of the mortal world from the endless horde of demons pouring out of the World Plague – the portal between the plane of demons Abyss and the material plane. Arilu Voresh, a scientist and witch from ancient Sarkoris, managed to make a deal with the lords of the Abyss and opened a rift between the planes, in a matter of hours turning the once living Sarkoris into the Plague Wasteland. The desperate heroism of the heroes, regular troops and adventurers of neighboring countries was able to keep the demonic pestilence within the borders of Sarkoris, but this was only a reprieve.

For several centuries, the forces of the crusaders have held back legions of demons, periodically making crusades in order to close the World Plague. The first was the most successful, and the last three ended in failure. The only success was the installation of a chain of stones of guards holding the demons on the old border, but by coincidence, our hero and the company of his random companions find themselves drawn into the game of forces behind the main scene and now the protagonist, who by chance became the head of the last Fifth Crusade, must decide the fate of Mendev and the entire Golarion.

In such difficult conditions, our adventure begins, but the first enemy for the player meets even earlier, after starting the game. This is, of course, character creation. As mentioned earlier, Pathfinder: Wrath of Righteous is created along the adventure path of the same name, with a certain amount of assumptions and liberties in the story on the part of the developers. The game, like its predecessor, is based on the first edition Pathfinder role-playing system, which is an evolutionary development of the classic D&D 3.5. In the indirect sequel, the developers partly took into account the mistakes of the original and less scrupulously transferred desktop mechanics to the PC, but nevertheless, given the significantly increased number of classes, archetypes, races and nationalities that have a significant impact on the gameplay, the time to create a game alter ego can take more than one hour , and sometimes even a day.

In the second part, the immersiveness of the game has been significantly increased, NPCs actively react to your nationality, class, religion, etc. So, a fan of Asmodeus will have special options for dialogues with Nura, and the hellish knight will be able to choose atypical options in conversations with Regill. In the game, such situations are encountered all the time. Therefore, it is worth thinking about your choice, it does not weakly affect the pleasure of the game in general.

In general, we have before us a classic party role-playing game with its inherent advantages and disadvantages. The game balance can be described as satisfactory, although on difficulties above normal, very strange combat situations sometimes appear. Sometimes they can be resolved by switching to turn-based combat, but sometimes only good old save load can help. In general, for the first playthrough, I would not recommend setting the difficulty higher than normal, or at least it is worth spending your time on customizing the difficulty level for yourself.

I don’t see much sense in talking about the twists and turns of the plot, interaction with partners and other activities of a similar subject. Those who want to, they themselves will go through the game and see, or use YouTube. After all, no one needs spoilers in an RPG. The plot in general adheres to the original source with small digressions and is capable of surprising a couple of times, but for the most part it is typical of heroic fantasy. The replayability of the game is very decent, and the widely disseminated feature with mythical paths fulfills itself one hundred percent. Walking through the game as an angel will be different from playing as a demon or lich. And even within the framework of one myth, there are variations. Thus, the path of the angel of mercy is different from the angel of retribution.

Your decisions still affect your fellow NPCs and the very appearance of your city. For example, heavenly warriors, crusaders and guards roam at an angel in Dresen, while a lich’s shadow casts a gloomy, fearsome ziggurat. Compared to the first part, the partners came out more interesting and deeper, but this is already a matter of individual taste, and each player has his own gradation of companions’ interest. The graphics are pleasing to the eye and not annoying. The style is preserved from the first part and is inspired by the original images from Paizo, graphically the game has become prettier since the time of Kingmaker, but appetites have not grown too much, which is very good news in our era of scarcity of components. The music is pleasant to the ear and works great for the atmosphere. There are certain complaints about the quality of the texts, but again, on the whole, the work was done well.

And now I will touch on that very fly in the ointment. The technical state of the game. The developers promised by oath that they would take into account the lessons of Kingmaker, but managed to step on the same rake again. Of course, regarding the first part, the current technical condition of WotR is similar to Kingmaker after several months of patches, but it’s like a plantain on a break. There were enough bugs on the alpha and beta, but they were quickly corrected and the last beta build was licked like cat bells, and then an update to the press version happened and a stream of bugs poured out of all the cracks. Previously polished acts went to be filled with errors, scripts did not work, quests broke, saves were worn out or simply disappeared, dialogues did not work, tasks were not counted, etc.

Hair was literally moving everywhere. In their usual manner, the developers started fixing bugs again, creating new ones along the way, but the process was going on. At the release, you got an already pretty polished version, not similar to the Sodom and Gomorrah that were happening on the press version, but even this build managed to throw surprises in the form of non-working saves, glitches in the form of impassable plot tasks, disappearing saves, etc. The most flyaway happened during the glitching of the global map during the attack of the army of demons, the game went into a cyclic save load and overwritten 90% of the saves to this buggy place, killing 16 hours of real time passage.

It is, of course, understandable that a role-playing game of such a scale is a complex and complex project. But after such gifts, you have to literally force yourself to continue passing and replay the story again, spending a decent amount of very real time. In addition, the third and fifth acts of the game, where you have to tinker with armies on the global map, are artificially drawn out and overflowing with battles of troops, which, although they resemble heroic ones, are implemented at best by three points out of five. There is something to work on, and judging by the latest patches, the developers still heeded the voice of reason.

So what’s the verdict for the game as a whole? Pathfinder: Wrath of Righteous is a good game, an interesting, complex and large-scale role-playing game that can give you many exciting hours of storyline and is literally imbued with the spirit of classic heroics and adventure. It can be seen that the game was made by the fans of the original source and put their heart into it, but the technical part, in the best traditions of the domestic car industry, was made through a stump deck.

Of course, it’s not a nightmare like Kingmaker was, but it’s still a long way from a polished finished product. Fortunately, unlike our car industry, developers can bring their game to a state close to ideal, and therefore at the moment I put Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous on a combination of factors 7 out of 10, but according to tradition, after the release of all the additions and the bulk of the patches, I will perform a second pass and re-review in order to change this point in one direction or another and check the work on the developers’ mistakes. I can recommend the game for purchase, but I advise you to play it now slowly, without a race to the last acts, or buy it later, when the bulk of the patches are released. Better King’s Bounty 2, but still falls short of Baldur’s Gate 2.

Pros:

Interesting story

Sophisticated partners

The liveliness of the game world

High replay value

Excellent musical accompaniment

Nice graphics

Curious game mechanics

Minuses: