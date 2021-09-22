Photo of the day: Selena Gomez lost a lot of weight

Selena Gomez (Photo: @selenagomez)

Today Selena Gomez (28) shared a new photo on her Instagram page, in which she first showed a scar after a kidney transplant and made a frank confession.

“I remember when I had a kidney transplant, at first it was very difficult to show my scar. I didn’t want to be seen in the photographs, so I wore things that hid it. Now I am confident in who I am and what I went through … and I am proud of it, ”Selena wrote.

Fans, of course, began to support in the comments, and also noted her transformed figure. Gomez has lost a lot of weight. We will remind, Selena was subjected to hate more than once due to weight. So, for two years, the star was captured during a vacation with friends, on which netizens noticed the added kilograms. True, then the singer’s fans were divided into two camps. Some decided that the girl had let herself go: “Still so young, but already fattened!”; “Ugh, why has I become so fat,” angry comments on Instagram fell. Loyal fans immediately defended the idol: “Looks great! What did you want after a kidney transplant? She can not do sports, hence the small problems. But these are all trifles. “

Selena Gomez

But later, as Selena herself admitted, these were indeed the side effects of drugs that block the symptoms of lupus.

“For the first time in my life, I faced the problem of being overweight. I have lupus, kidney disease, high blood pressure, so I was focused on my health and didn’t immediately notice that I was looking different. No, the weight was affected not only by lupus, everything worked together. In particular, the drugs that I have to take for the rest of my life. To be honest, I only noticed that I got better when the attacks started on social media about this. For a while, it unsettled me, ”Gomez admitted.

Selena Gomez

Recall that in September 2018, the singer underwent a serious kidney transplant operation. The donor was Selena’s best friend, actress Francia Raisa.