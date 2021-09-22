Pinyaev scored two goals in the Russian Cup match at the age of 16 :: Football :: RBC Sport

The midfielder of Krylia Sovetov scored a double in the cup match against the Nogin club Znamya. He first appeared in the starting lineup of Wings of the Soviets

Read us on News News

Photo: kc-camapa.ru



Krylia Sovetov midfielder Sergei Pinyaev scored his first goals for the Samara club.

The 16-year-old footballer first appeared in the starting team in the group stage match of the Russian Cup against the Nogin club “Znamya”, playing in the second division of the FNL.

Pinyaev scored on the 22nd and 30th minutes, at the end of the first half Wings of the Soviets won 4-0.

Krylia Sovetov scored ten unanswered goals in the Russian Cup match



Pinyaev previously played seven RPL matches for Wings of the Soviets, scoring one assist. In all games, he came out as a substitute.

Throughout his career, Pinyaev, who will only turn 17 in November, has repeatedly trained at the Manchester United academy. In particular, during an internship in 2018, he managed to score five goals in a friendly against Beri.

Last season, Pinyaev took part in 30 FNL matches for Chertanovo, in which he scored two goals and gave five assists. He has two FNL records on his account: he became the youngest debutant in the history of the league, as well as the youngest goal scorer in ten years of the FNL’s existence.