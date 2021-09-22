Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie in a fight for an estate in France

The actor considers his ex-wife to be a very vengeful woman.

Actor Brad Pitt has filed a new lawsuit against the ex-wife of actress Angelina Jolie. The reason for the dispute was their common French estate Château Miraval. Its cost exceeds $ 60 million.

According to the actor, the ex-wife has been building obstacles that prevent him from managing his share of real estate for several years.

Note that Jolie wants to sell her forty percent of the shares in this property. At the same time, according to Pitt, she does not care about the financial interests of the ex-spouse.

Brad Pitt’s side recalls that at one time the actor invested a huge amount of funds and efforts in this estate. Giving it away for nothing is not in his interests. An insider close to the actor has already stated that his wife’s act shocked Pitt. He considers his former beloved woman a very vindictive lady, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Recall that it was in the Château Miraval estate that Pitt and Jolie once got married. Several years passed, and the star couple realized that they could not live under one roof.

