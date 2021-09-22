Played Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – a lively story-driven action game about losing superheroes

A promising attempt to adapt the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and comics into a game format: spectacular, dynamic, funny and (so far) very linear.

The Marvel Universe has taken Hollywood by storm and captured the hearts of millions of viewers. Naturally, the game direction of the franchise tirelessly tries to repeat this success, but creating a fun and cinematic action comic is not so easy. If Marvel’s Spider-Man became a PlayStation super hit, then last year Marvel’s avengers I couldn’t find my audience. Next on the list are the five underdog superheroes from outer space.

An action-adventure will be released in a month Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy… On the eve of the release of the game, we attended a press preview: we flew on jet boots, laughed heartily and scattered the villains with the power of friendship and hard rock. It seems that fans of James Gunn’s film dilogy will be satisfied.

The plot of the game does not require prior familiarity with the lore of Marvel, but comic book fans will surely get additional pleasure from the many references and familiar characters.

The cult of the beautiful lama

A couple of important points should be discussed in advance. First, the video game version of Guardians is almost nothing like Marvel’s Avengers, even though both games are branded Square enix… The new project is not a cooperative looter shooter, but a single story-oriented action movie from the studio Eidos montreal, the creators of the last parts Deus Ex… Therefore, no more monotonous cleansing of enemy bases from legions of faceless opponents. The level that we have passed constantly moves the story forward and skillfully keeps the dynamics: shootouts are replaced by simple puzzles, the exploration of locations flows into interactive squabbles between the heroes.

Secondly, the action of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy takes place in its own parallel universe, not directly related to either the films or the original comics. However, the game is obviously equal to the style and mood of the film franchise, and the new plot surprisingly smoothly rhymes with the events of the last “Avengers”.

The Guardians have been working together for some time in the vastness of the galaxy, which is recovering from a devastating war with Thanos: the mad titan himself seems to be dead, but his campaign has seriously changed the balance of power in the universe. The Nova Corps space cops have suffered massive casualties and the organization is now partially automated. The black market is on the rise, which plays into the hands of a team of enterprising, not burdened with morality heroes. The composition is classic: the clever killer Gamora, the comically stern strongman Drax, the pyromaniac raccoon Rocket and his faithful companion, the sentient tree Groot. And they are directed by the charming con man Peter Quill, nicknamed “Star-Lord” – he is also the only playable character.

The interiors are full of fun details. For example, on the ship of the Guardians you can find Groot’s mini-garden, a refrigerator with a broken door and … a llama ?!

Before being sent on a new case, the squad needs to return the favor to the police, so the Guardians arrive at the outpost of “Nova” – which is what the fragment of the game that we studied is devoted to. At the base, of course, not everything is calm: the crew disappeared without a trace, the electricity was partially cut off, and the lower levels were occupied by creepy cultists with glowing heads. To get away with their feet, the heroes will have to unravel the secrets of the outpost, survive a couple of hurricane battles and agree among themselves. Interestingly, Peter can react to disputes between his squadmates right in the course of exploring the location – the answer options pop up briefly on the screen.

And between missions “Guardians” while away the time on their ship “Milano”: improve weapons, play funny mini-scenes (Rocket regularly steals Quill’s toothbrush) and share thoughts about the course of history. Dialogues with companions are ingeniously written, but delivered rather oak. Outside the cutscenes, the characters noticeably lack animation, and even touching memories of the tragedies of the past sound half-hearted.

For added motivation, the game keeps track of stylish moves and combos, as if in a Devil May Cry cycle

In general, compared to the movies, the drama in the game is somewhat muted. Peter is cocky, but not to the point of idiocy, Gamora often shows concern for his teammates, and even the loner Drax seems to be used to teamwork. The closest to his movie image is Rocket – during the episode shown, he did not miss an opportunity to quarrel with other members of the squad; especially with Quill, who dragged them into another adventure for the sake of his girlfriend from “Nova”.

Perhaps other heroes will also have time to show their absurd disposition (for which we love them) in the full version of the game. The mission to the station is not the beginning of the story, and the relationship in the team has probably already been influenced by previous forks. However, in this chapter, the variability is minimal: the player’s actions depend only on how quickly the cultists learn about the intruders at the station. The “quiet” option will allow you to sneak up on the enemy closer, the “noisy” option will open an additional funny dialogue and a new location for a firefight.

Quill’s blaster is practically useless at long distances, so you have to constantly climb into the midst of enemies

Large-caliber friendship

Battles in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy are best handled wisely. Even at basic difficulty, opponents can easily withstand a burst of plasma in the face and quickly surround Quill. The key to success lies in the cooperation of the Guardians and their unique skills. As I said, the player directly controls only the “Star-Lord”, but the rest of the squad members can be given orders through the corresponding menu.

Each Guardian, including Quill himself, has four superpowers to match their character. For example, Rocket prefers to throw a variety of grenades at opponents, and the thug Drax gladly goes to ram. Having worked out a special technique, the character “goes” to recharge: the higher the damage, the longer the timer. In order not to be trapped, you need to combine skills of different actions. Let’s say, first, the Rocket deals damage to a group of mobs, then Groot shackles them to the ground with his roots in order to gain time; in parallel, Gamora restrains the onslaught of the boss, and Peter removes his shields with an ice blaster.

The Arsenal opens gradually. The rocket is ready to modify the equipment of the Guardians, but in return it will require spare parts scattered around the locations

On paper, this system may seem cumbersome: hold down the interaction key – choose one of the four heroes, then one of their abilities. But soon the necessary combinations sink into memory and are activated literally on the go. One has only to get used to it, and the battles turn into a truly “cinematic” spectacle, bright and funny. Special effects flash everywhere, enemies scatter across the screen, and Guardians exchange wit in the heat of battle. True, in the confusion it can be difficult to make out exactly who is saying a line (Peter, Drax and Raketa have a similar timbre of voice), but the developers promised to think about color differentiation of subtitles in the spirit of Telltale…

Perhaps the greatest achievement of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is that the game is constantly pushing characters to interact. The heroes do not just fight next to each other, as in Marvel’s Avengers, but actually work in a team, raise the wounded and take turns to punish the villain in small QTE scenes. And at critical moments of the battle, Peter can call a general gathering: the exhausted “Guardians” run to the commander, and the player must choose the correct line to return them the will to win. If successful, Qwill turns on his cassette player, and the whole squad receives bonuses to characteristics. Even space cultists are powerless against the power of KISS!

The authors still have to fix some technical “burrs”: Peter gets stuck on the way to the elevator, then the replicas creep one on top of the other. A separate problem with information terminals is that computers are included in the location, and not displayed in a separate menu. This means that important plot text now and then appears at an uncomfortable angle or is completely covered by the character model.

But overall, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy looks very promising. The game already has everything that is logical to expect from the adaptation of Guardians of the Galaxy: charismatic characters, dynamic action, a great sense of humor. And most importantly, Eidos Montreal was able to assemble a real team from the main characters, which constantly helps each other, conflicts and develops along the course of the plot. The only question is whether the players will be able to seriously influence this development in the final version of the project, or will we remain spectators on the periphery of a spectacular, but rather linear adventure.

The answer will be clear as early as October 26, when Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy goes on sale on all platforms.