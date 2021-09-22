Popularity requires sacrifice: Ariana Grande was assassinated

Being a star is never easy. In addition to the fact that celebrities need to constantly endure the army of haters and paparazzi that chase them everywhere, sometimes they have an especially hard time. Dirty words, negativity and accusations can still be somehow experienced and forgotten, but there are cases when ill-wishers threaten the safety of a star. Unfortunately, Ariana Grande found herself in this situation.

The singer fears that the threatening man who was arrested at her home earlier this month will end up trying to kill her. According to the documents, this is not the first time a man with a knife has been following the singer: “The fact that Mr. Brown has come to my house regularly for over six months scares me. Because of his threats, I am worried about my safety and the safety of my family. I fear that, in the absence of a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my house and try to physically harm or kill me or my family members.“- Grande said.

Ariana Grande

According to Ariana, an LAPD detective and tour manager, Brown has been visiting the pop star’s home since mid-February. It turned out that “uninvited»The visits of the man became very frequent, although earlier he already caught the eye of the singer 2-3 times a week. Grande claims that on September 9, Brown arrived at her house around 4 pm, but was immediately greeted by the singer’s personal security. Ariana said that the man calmly left, but at night, at about 22:20, he returned with a large hunting knife, and when he was asked to leave, he literally became brutal and began to behave very aggressively. Grande and her manager claim that Brown shouted, “I’ll kill you and her, damn it”- meaning Grande.

Detective Peter Dumanis confirmed that during the search, Brown found a knife in the front pocket of his pants, after which the suspect was taken into custody. Dumanis told the Los Angeles Supreme Court that, based on his “review of Mr. Brown’s arrest report and my background on his previous activities“, In his professional opinion, Brown represents”high level of danger“For Grande. The singer’s tour manager agreed, saying that without a restraining order, Brown will represent “serious threat“For Ariana:

“His persecution has progressed and intensified over time. Mr Brown also expressed his intention to use violence and harm Ms Grande. I believe Mr. Brown may continue to try to harass, contact, approach and / or harm Ms. Grande after he is released from custody “, Said Grande’s manager, Roshad Ismail.

Ariana Grande

Following the evidence presented, the judge issued a temporary restraining order, which keeps Brown in custody. A hearing in this case is scheduled for October 5.

Photo source: Gettyimages; @arianagrande / Instagram

All the most interesting from Mainstyle in the section TOP 10