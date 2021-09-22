Preliminary specifications of GeForce RTX 30 Super video cards revealed

Information about Nvidia’s plans to expand the Ampere family of graphics accelerators with the GeForce RTX Super line has surfaced more than once on the Web. Another proof of the imminent debut of the updated GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards was provided by HP, which indicated the GeForce RTX 3080 Super in the specification of the Envy 34 monoblock. Its sales will start next month.

Meanwhile, the Kopite7Kimi enthusiast shared another “insider” revealing the key characteristics of the GeForce RTX 30 Super video cards. He has published accurate details of upcoming Nvidia products many times in the past, so there is no reason to doubt the source’s reliability. Despite this, we still recommend that you treat the information below with sound skepticism.

According to the leak, Nvidia is working on four graphics cards: GeForce RTX 3090 Super, RTX 3080 Super, RTX 3070 Super, and RTX 3060 Super. For convenience, brief specifications of new products are collected in the table below, where they can be compared with current solutions. As noted by the editors of VideoCardz, the GeForce RTX 3000 Super series will be an intermediate link between the Ampere and Lovelace families (GeForce RTX 4000).

As for the timing of the announcement of video cards GeForce RTX 3000 Super, it will take place at the end of this or early next year.