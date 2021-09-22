Rakitskiy to the Shakhtar president: sorry, these are times in Zenit’s uniform – Gazeta.Ru

Zenit St. Petersburg defender Yaroslav Rakitskiy congratulated Shakhtar Donetsk President Rinat Akhmetov on his birthday.

“Thank you for everything you have done for my family. Sorry, that in the form of “Zenith” – such times. I hope we will work together again, ”the Ukrainian footballer said in stories Instagram Donetsk club.

Rakitskiy joined the ranks of the Russian club in 2019, and before that he defended Shakhtar’s colors throughout his career.

In the current season of the Russian Premier League (RPL), the Ukrainian played in seven matches as part of the St. Petersburg club, in which he scored two assists.

Earlier it was reported that Shakhtar before the Champions League group stage match against Moldovan Sheriff stayed at a hotel called “Russia” in Tiraspol.

As a reminder, Sheriff won a 2-0 win over Shakhtar in the Champions League group stage match at home.

Group D also includes Spanish Real and Italian Inter.