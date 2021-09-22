read speed – up to 5000 MB / s

The day before we announced that Seagate is preparing solid-state drives IronWolf 525. And now these solutions are officially presented: the developer has revealed the speed and IOPS (the number of input / output operations per second).

The devices are made in the M.2 2280 format with dimensions of 22 × 80 mm. Kioxia BiCS 4 96L 3D TLC NAND 96-layer flash memory microchips are used, providing storage of three bits of information in one cell. A Phison E16 controller is used, and a PCIe 4.0 x4 (NVMe 1.3) interface is used for data exchange.

The family includes models with a capacity of 500 GB (ZP500NM30002), 1 TB (ZP1000NM30002) and 2 TB (ZP2000NM30002). The speed of reading information for all versions reaches 5000 MB / s. The write speed is respectively up to 2500, 4400 and 4400 MB / s.

The IOPS value for random read / write data is listed at 420,000 / 630,000 for the younger version, 760,000 / 700,000 for the 1 TB model and 740,000 / 700,000 for the older version.

The 500GB and 1TB versions are equipped with a 1GB DDR4 DRAM buffer, and the 2TB model has a 2GB capacity. The TBW (guaranteed amount of data recording) is 700, 1400 and 2800 TB, respectively. Average time between failures (MTBF) reaches 1.8 million hours. The price of the drives has not yet been disclosed.