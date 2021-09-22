Referees appointed for the 9th round of Tinkoff RPL

by

Arbitrators and inspectors have been appointed for the matches of the 9th round of the Tinkoff Russian Premier League.

September 25 (Saturday)

Khimki – Lokomotiv (14.00 Moscow time): referee – Alexey Amelin; assistant judges – Rustam Mukhtarov, Andrey Gurbanov; reserve judge – Andrey Fisenko; VAR – Vladimir Moskalev; AVAR – Maxim Gavrilin.

Zenit – Wings of the Soviets (16.30 Moscow time): judge – Vitaly Meshkov; assistant judges – Alexey Vorontsov, Aram Petrosyan; reserve judge – Yan Bobrovsky; VAR – Sergey Karasev; AVAR – Valentin Murashov.

Spartak – Ufa (19.00 Moscow time): judge – Artem Lyubimov; assistant judges – Adlan Khatuev, Nail Seyfetdinov; reserve judge – Oleg Sokolov; VAR – Sergey Ivanov; AVAR – Igor Demeshko.

September 26 (Sunday)

Dynamo – Rubin (14.00 Moscow time): referee – Alexei Sukhoi; assistant judges – Alexey Stipidi, Alexey Kovalev; reserve judge – Anton Frolov; VAR – Artem Lyubimov; AVAR – Alexey Lunev.

“Rostov” – “Akhmat” (16.30 Moscow time): judge – Vasily Kazartsev; assistant judges – Dmitry Zhvakin, Roman Milyuchenko; reserve judge – Artem Chistyakov; VAR – Pavel Shadykhanov; AVAR – Konstantin Shalamberidze.

Krasnodar – Sochi (19.00 Moscow time): referee – Igor Panin; assistant judges – Roman Usachev, Varanzo Petrosyan; reserve judge – Dmitry Streltsov; VAR – Vladislav Bezborodov; AVAR – Andrey Bolotenkov.

September 27 (Monday)

Ural – Arsenal (17.00 Moscow time): referee – Alexei Matyunin; assistant judges – Dmitry Mosyakin, Dmitry Cheltsov; reserve judge – Roman Safyan; VAR – Ivan Sidenkov; AVAR – Nikolay Eremin.

Nizhny Novgorod – CSKA Moscow (19.00 Moscow time): judge – Kirill Levnikov; assistant judges – Yegor Bolkhovitin, Andrey Vereteshkin; reserve judge – Evgeny Bulanov; VAR – Evgeny Turbin; AVAR – Alexander Bogdanov.

Leave a Comment