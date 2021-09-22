Resurrected “works like clockwork”; Fans will be delighted with the PS5 and XSX versions

©

Two key developers Diablo ii resurrected, Lead Designer Rob Gallerani and Lead Graphics Engineer Kevin Todisko, talked about how the game will look and work on Nintendo Switch and next-gen consoles.

An updated version of the classic is due out later this week across multiple platforms, and with no beta available on Nintendo’s hybrid platform, fans of the game are wondering how the game will look and work on the Switch. Diablo III on Switch was a great experience, and according to the remaster’s lead graphics engineer, playing on the Nintendo platform certainly won’t disappoint.

“I think the game works like clockwork. … We didn’t want it to feel like we were just porting a PC game to a console. We wanted this to be what was right for this console. We’ve taken a lot of things into consideration with the Switch, especially if you’re playing it handheld. Everything is much smaller. Just a general focus on things like how big is the font? How are things laid out on the screen? These are all the things that this device had to do to play out its strengths. “

– said Gallerani.

Todisko finished off:

“The same goes for many 3D visuals. It adapts the experience for that smaller screen, a portable screen that can be swapped out for a larger screen if you dock your console. With each platform, we make sure to adapt technology to provide the best experience on that specific platform. The switch version is very good. I think people will love it if they can take it on the road for the first time. “

As for the game running on next-gen consoles, Todisko said these native PS5 and XSX versions will look better than they can.

“It’s all about beautiful graphics. We want them to look their best, represent these platforms, and perform in a similar manner. I think people will be happy with the next generation versions of the game, which give them the best visual experience we can give them. “

Diablo II Resurrected will launch later this week on September 23rd on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X | S.