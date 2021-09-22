Revealed a way to bypass iPhone lock with the latest iOS 15

On the day iOS 15 was released, Spanish security expert Jose Rodriguez discovered a way to bypass the iPhone’s lock screen that attackers could use to access a user’s notes. He posted detailed information on the hacking method in the video:

<iframe loading="lazy" title="iOS 15 Lock Screen Bypass" width="840" height="473" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5L2uVg8FDBs?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe> An error occurred during download.

According to the expert, the vulnerability works in the final version of iOS 15, as well as in iOS 14.8 and iOS 15 RE (Release Candidate, this is the latest beta version of the OS). Until the company fixed it, GizChina reports.

You can read notes bypassing the lock screen. Photo: videosdebarraquito / YouTube

The specialist complained about Apple’s reward system for the vulnerabilities he had found earlier. We are talking about errors CVE-2021-1835 and CVE-2021-30699, which Apple fixed in April and May, respectively. These two problems allowed attackers to gain access to instant messengers such as WhatsApp and Telegram even when the iPhone was locked. Apple normally estimates reports of similar problems at $ 25,000, but the expert was paid only $ 5,000.

iOS 15 became available to the user on September 20. Owners of iPhone 6S and more modern models can update their smartphone. A complete list, as well as an installation guide, can be found here.

This is also interesting: