Review of the game Lost Judgment | KG-Portal

You can watch Lost Judgment without a twinge of conscience in the format of a television series and get the most out of it. Seriously, the plot does not let go for a minute; soulful acting game. Remembering ordinary Japanese dramas, you involuntarily ask yourself the question: “Was it possible that way?” Excellent directing both in ordinary scenes and in staged battles, fragments of which can be found in Jackie Chan’s Chinese films. The fact that this is also a game with tens of hours of gameplay is perceived as a very nice bonus.

To say that the team at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has surpassed itself is to say nothing. Just as the first honor of the story of detective Takayuki Yagami firmly established itself as one of the best parts of the Yakuza series, its sequel left everyone else in the dust without any twinges of conscience. Lost Judgment is head and shoulders above its predecessors in almost everything. And, in fact, you can not read the review further, because a banal description of the gameplay will go. If you want to get maximum pleasure from one of the most intriguing stories in the series, which will leave you in no less moral torment than the detective Yagami himself, then rush headlong into the maelstrom of the game, not knowing anything – the effect will be much cooler.

Well, for those who decided to stay late, we inform you that in the gameplay plan, Lost Judgment makes an unconditional leap forward, and she shamelessly demonstrates this in the very first minutes with the help of an improved tracking system – the main scourge of the original.

If earlier the pursuit of an overly suspicious victim looked like convulsive dashes with the destruction of everything along the way from one active shelter to another under the surprised looks of the crowd, now Yagami is forced to behave as carefully as possible. Now the persecuted does not instantly forget about the strange man with a mop on his head instead of hair, but gradually he becomes more and more suspicious and more and more often looks around if the player makes a mistake. Yagami, meanwhile, has learned to hide from scratch, either portraying an increased interest in his cell phone, or tying his shoelaces. But such actions have a limited charge for the entire surveillance. So the process has become many times more exciting and natural, and its only drawback is its rarity.

This is due primarily to the plot: Yagami spends most of his time not in his native Kamurocho, where he has a steady flow of business, but in Yokohama, where no one knows him, and there is no agency of his own. So we have to find most of the side cases on our own, keeping our ears close to the ground. So, some side effects can be found by the activity in the local analogue of “Twitter”, others – by eavesdropping on the conversations of passers-by, but the classic majority we stumble upon on the street in the best traditions of the series.

Gameplay, the decrease in the emphasis on tracking is due to the fact that the mechanic has become more, and even in such a rather large game it was not easy to find enough space for everyone. So, Yagami learned to conditional stealth and even discovered climbing walls (in certain places). Both modes are pretty simple and scripted, but still pretty much dilute the usual gameplay.

The classic investigation mode has also undergone a change. Now useful gadgets have appeared in the detective bag in addition to the good old drone: a wiretapping device, a signal detector and a charming dog Ranpo, always ready to follow a fresh trail. The latter is not so much a gadget as a fluffy detective who resorts to the help of an unreasonable colleague, but his call is located in the “gadgets” folder, so you have to put up with convention.

The combat system has also undergone changes. Unfortunately, the drunken fist did not become a separate fighting style, still huddling among the finishing moves, but Yagami mastered the style of the snake, which can only be called elegant. Built around counterattacks and throws, the snake style is perfect for disarming enemies and fighting particularly nimble bosses. In addition, the authors borrowed status attacks from Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and now, in the style of a snake, opponents can be intimidated with a particularly successful technique, after which it becomes possible to knock them out without finishing off, stopping their fist at the last moment. The styles of the tiger and crane remained in place, but became even more acrobatic and spectacular. Along the way, the authors finally got rid of almost all the classic finishing moves that Yagami shared with the past protagonists, replacing them with unique ones.

The list of available minigames has also grown considerably – mainly due to a separate storyline of school stories, in which our protagonist became involved, becoming, by the will of circumstances, the curator of a detective club. And some of them are different from the classic phrase “How do you do, fellow kids?” cannot be described. A gang of skaters painting graffiti in the Ijincho area? A gang of teenage bikers running a survival race? Our Yagamicchi will go everywhere for his own, everywhere will become the best and everywhere he will find a chain of evidence leading to the mysterious Professor, through an anonymous board on the darknet, directing students to the path of crime. And each of the activities tied to school history could well find its place in a full-fledged thematic game.

The battles of robots are simple and fascinating (that would not be running out into the street in search of resources for updating cars – it would be great at all); motorcycle racing was intense and fun; the dances, of course, are not on the level of the fifth “Yakuza”, but they are also good. And against the general background, boxing stands out, which can be used quite calmly and with minimal changes as a basis for some game under a license – the same Hajime no Ippo. And it is among the school stories that the only girl Yagami in Lost Judgment is hidden. And yes, she is only one, but cool, and they tried to make the development of relations with her as organic as possible. Moreover, unlike the passions from past games, she can meet and cheer up during street fights.

Actually, the school stories from the authors came out so good that they were forced to build brakes into them, forcing them to periodically stop and reach certain scenario points in the main story. And the local central story doesn’t complain about the lack of fun either! It’s just that if you start to get distracted from him, you involuntarily get lost in side affairs, in mini-games, and in the banal search for drawn squirrels around the city, hiding various useful objects. Everything and everyone here is very fascinating.

Lost Judgment is currently the culmination of the Yakuza series. The combination of brilliant acting, dramatic storyline and damn fun gameplay leaves nothing from the adventures of a detective from Kamurocho but a desire for more. And we can only hope that rumors about SEGA’s problems with the agency of the leading actor will remain rumors, and we will still have a chance to participate in the investigations of Takayuki Yagami.