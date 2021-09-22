Ripple Helps Bhutan Pilot CBDC

The Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan partnered with Ripple to launch a central bank digital currency in the mountain kingdom.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Ripple Labs said the central bank of Bhutan will take advantage of the company’s private ledger to issue and manage digital ngultrum. Ripple said the move was motivated by efforts by the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) to improve cross-border payments, expand financial inclusion for of its inhabitants and “expanding its commitment to sustainability as the only carbon-neutral country.”

With a population of about 800,000, Bhutan’s gross domestic product was $ 2.5 billion in 2020. While many news outlets report the country’s “gross national happiness” as an alternative to traditional finance, thousands of Bhutanese citizens do not have access to savings accounts. The RMA said it plans to increase access to financial services in the country by 85% by 2023 through payments in central bank digital currency, or CBDC, “simpler, faster, and more affordable.”

“In addition to privacy, the CBDC solution is also specifically designed to handle the payments of the transaction volume required for a successful retail CBDC,” said Ripple. “This provides central banks like the RMA with the security, control and flexibility they need to deploy CBDC without damage to financial stability or monetary policy objectives ”.

The announcement came more than six months after Ripple said it would be piloting a private version of the XRP Ledger to provide central banks with a solution to launch CBDC, and Bhutan is one of the first countries to take advantage of the service.

Other CBDC pilots around the world are ongoing, with Indian officials hinting that they will start implementing the digital rupee in December, and Nigeria’s central bank plans to launch the digital currency by 2022 RMB in April 2020.