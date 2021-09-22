Ronaldo bypasses Messi in the list of the highest paid football players according to Forbes

Viacheslav Morenko

The transition of the 36-year-old star Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo from Turin “Juventus” to English “Manchester United” allowed him to climb to the first line of the highest paid football players according to Forbes. This is reported by Goal.

Ronaldo is expected to earn € 106.6 million before taxes in the 2021/2022 season, of which € 59.7 million comes from his salary and bonuses for returning to Old Trafford.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is ranked just behind Ronaldo with € 93.8 million, and his new teammates in the French Paris Saint-Germain»Neymar (€ 81 million) and Kylian Mbappe (€ 36.7 million) round out the top four.

Player Club Total earnings for the 2021/2022 season
Cristiano Ronaldo “Manchester United” € 106.6 million
Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain € 93.8 million
Neymar Paris Saint-Germain € 81.0 million
Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain € 36.7 million
Mohamed Salah “Liverpool” € 35.0 million
Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich € 29.8 million
Andres Iniesta Vissel Kobe € 29.8 million
Paul Pogba “Manchester United” € 29.0 million
Gareth Bale “Real Madrid” € 27.3 million
Eden Hazard “Real Madrid” € 24.7 million

