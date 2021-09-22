Ronaldo bypasses Messi in the list of the highest paid football players according to Forbes

The transition of the 36-year-old star Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo from Turin “Juventus” to English “Manchester United” allowed him to climb to the first line of the highest paid football players according to Forbes. This is reported by Goal.

Ronaldo is expected to earn € 106.6 million before taxes in the 2021/2022 season, of which € 59.7 million comes from his salary and bonuses for returning to Old Trafford.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is ranked just behind Ronaldo with € 93.8 million, and his new teammates in the French Paris Saint-Germain»Neymar (€ 81 million) and Kylian Mbappe (€ 36.7 million) round out the top four.

Player Club Total earnings for the 2021/2022 season Cristiano Ronaldo “Manchester United” € 106.6 million Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain € 93.8 million Neymar Paris Saint-Germain € 81.0 million Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain € 36.7 million Mohamed Salah “Liverpool” € 35.0 million Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich € 29.8 million Andres Iniesta Vissel Kobe € 29.8 million Paul Pogba “Manchester United” € 29.0 million Gareth Bale “Real Madrid” € 27.3 million Eden Hazard “Real Madrid” € 24.7 million