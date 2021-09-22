Ronaldo bypasses Messi in the list of the highest paid football players according to Forbes
The transition of the 36-year-old star Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo from Turin “Juventus” to English “Manchester United” allowed him to climb to the first line of the highest paid football players according to Forbes. This is reported by Goal.
Ronaldo is expected to earn € 106.6 million before taxes in the 2021/2022 season, of which € 59.7 million comes from his salary and bonuses for returning to Old Trafford.
Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is ranked just behind Ronaldo with € 93.8 million, and his new teammates in the French Paris Saint-Germain»Neymar (€ 81 million) and Kylian Mbappe (€ 36.7 million) round out the top four.
|Player
|Club
|Total earnings for the 2021/2022 season
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|“Manchester United”
|€ 106.6 million
|Lionel Messi
|Paris Saint-Germain
|€ 93.8 million
|Neymar
|Paris Saint-Germain
|€ 81.0 million
|Kylian Mbappe
|Paris Saint-Germain
|€ 36.7 million
|Mohamed Salah
|“Liverpool”
|€ 35.0 million
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|€ 29.8 million
|Andres Iniesta
|Vissel Kobe
|€ 29.8 million
|Paul Pogba
|“Manchester United”
|€ 29.0 million
|Gareth Bale
|“Real Madrid”
|€ 27.3 million
|Eden Hazard
|“Real Madrid”
|€ 24.7 million
