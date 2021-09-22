Ronaldo proved by deeds that he is stronger than Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi changed their registration this summer. The Portuguese returned to Manchester United, while the Argentine chose PSG. And so far, everything is going exclusively in favor of KriRo.

A few years ago, the French championship was nicknamed the Farmer’s League on the Internet. This is largely due to the fact that apart from PSG there are no top clubs. Yes, we know that Lille sensationally became the champion that year, but does anyone take this team seriously?

Another thing is the nuclear submarine. There are a good half of the teams with a name, and there will definitely be five or six top clubs. When there were still rumors that Messi might go to Manchester City, skeptics noted that competition is higher in England, and Leo may be afraid of it. Nobody said that about Cristiano. This guy has always proved that he does not care for whom and where to play – he will prove himself everywhere.

What we have in the bottom line after three matches. Ronaldo – 3 matches, 4 goals, 15 shots on goal. Messi – 3 games, 0 goals, 0 assists, 7 shots on goal. The statistics are eloquent.

It didn’t take Ronaldo time to swing, he came back and started to rule again. Cristiano effortlessly scores in both the Premier League and the Champions League, while Leo is tormented in attack and has already had a fight with Mauricio Pochettino. You see, Messi was unhappy that the Argentine coach dared to replace him in the match against Lyon.

Embed from Getty Images

It is clear that it will be possible to objectively judge who and how he spent his season only by spring, but it is already clear now how big the difference is in the ability to adapt to difficult conditions. Ronaldo doesn’t care what happens around, he comes to the team and makes the result. Here and now. Messi is constantly under pressure from some external factors. Either he did not get in shape, then he had an inappropriate position on the field, then he just got up on the wrong foot. Today, in the attacking trio PSG, Messi looks much weaker than Neymar and Mbappe, who have learned to understand each other perfectly.

Embed from Getty Images

We have never seen Messi in any other club, and it seems that the Argentine will take a long time to really adapt to the new championship. So far, the Argentine clearly does not understand how to behave on the field, surrounded by new partners and new teams.

As for Ronaldo, Cristiano has definitely made the right conclusion that he has returned to Manchester United. Here he made a name for himself, here he was loved, even when he played for Real Madrid and Juventus, here he is needed right now. With the arrival of Ronaldo, Manchester United’s chances of winning the Premier League have skyrocketed, but what about PSG’s chances of winning the Champions League with Messi? So far, it is very difficult to predict anything.

Who do you think will have a stronger season – Ronaldo or Messi?