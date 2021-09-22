Roskachestvo named the best budget smartphones of the summer-autumn of 2021

According to the rating of the autonomous non-profit organization “Russian Quality System” (Roskachestvo), for the summer-autumn period this year, the best budget smartphones on the Russian market were Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung. We are talking about devices that cost no more than 20 thousand rubles.

When compiling the rating, Roskachestvo paid attention to the quality of the camera, battery capacity, as well as the size of the screen and the level of suitability for games. The agency believes that the optimal smartphone in this price category should have a display with a diagonal of at least six inches, a battery with a capacity of at least 5000 mAh, 4 GB of RAM, a 48 megapixel main camera and, of course, an NFC module for contactless payment.

M.Video analysts add that buyers also often pay attention to the availability of contactless payments, the possibility of biometric authentication and even eSIM support:

The share of devices with a screen diagonal from 6 to 7 inches, a battery capacity of 4000 mAh, with built-in memory of more than 128 GB and a front camera from 20 megapixels is also growing. The average bill is about 23,000 rubles.

The Redmi Note 10S smartphone turned out to be the best. Samsung Galaxy A12 and Redmi Note 10S are leading in camera quality. Roskachestvo clarifies that the latter also became the best in terms of battery life – up to 53 hours without recharging. The Realme Narzo 30 5G is the ideal budget smartphone for gaming, while the Samsung Galaxy M32 has the best display.