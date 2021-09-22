Russia has covered the losses of the World Athletics Association: Summer sports: Sports: Lenta.ru

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has provided the World Athletics with a loan of $ 7.5 million. It is reported by Inside the Games.

According to the source, for two years in a row, World Athletics showed millions in losses, but in 2020 World Athletics achieved a profit of $ 2.1 million. This was due to payments from the All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF), which accounted for about 15 percent of the association’s annual income and covered its losses.

In July last year, the World Athletics Council promised to exclude ARAF from the membership of the organization, if the Russian side does not pay a fine of six million dollars for the involvement of the former leadership of the organization in falsifying documents in the case of high jumper Daniil Lysenko. In this case, domestic athletes were promised to be deprived of the opportunity to perform under a neutral flag.

In 2015, World Athletics suspended the activities of ARAF due to systematic violations of anti-doping rules by Russians. Because of this, Russians can only compete in international competitions after receiving individual permits and in neutral status.