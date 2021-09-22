Russian footballer playing in Austria suspended for 48 matches – Gazeta.Ru

Russian amateur footballer Rashid Arsanukaev from the Austrian club “Victoria Bergenz” has been suspended for 48 matches for heading an opponent. It is reported by Kronen Zeitung…

The player received a second yellow card for hitting the opponent’s head in the match of the ninth Austrian league against Gefis / Sattins. Dissatisfied with the explanation from the referee, Arsanukaev told the referee: “I will show you what you need to punish for,” and then broke the nose of one of the Gefis / Sattins players with his head.

The police have already submitted the materials to the court. The injured footballer underwent surgery, and Victoria Bregenz, in turn, expelled the Russian from the team.

Earlier it was reported that the head coach of Krasnodar Viktor Goncharenko may be disqualified for several matches of the Russian championship for the red card, which was received during the match of the eighth round of the national championship against Grozny “Akhmat”.

The specialist was sent off in the second half of the meeting for criticizing the referee Ivan Sidenkov, who did not show the red card to Zoran Nizic. After a pause, the club’s footballer from the capital of the Chechen Republic still received a red card.