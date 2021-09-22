Russian national handball team players face up to five years in prison for fraud

Eight players of the Russian youth handball team were suspended due to suspicions of betting on their own matches. This decision was made by the Russian Handball Federation (FGR) after an investigation by the ethics commission. It was found that in the course of the European Championship – 2021, a group of players of the national team was in collusion with the persons who organized the bets, provided a certain result on the site, and then divided the income from the winnings on the bets among themselves. In particular, rogue athletes guaranteed a certain number of goals scored per game.

As a result, the national team took 15th place out of 16 at the youth Euro. Suspects in betting Dmitry Kandybin, Alexander Morozov, Nikita Gogolev, Dmitry Frolov, Daniil Dmitriev, Maxim Naidunov, Maxim Ermolin and Georgy Kirilenko were suspended from handball.

“The Ethics Commission considers any manipulation by Russian handball players unacceptable. This not only violates all the principles of fair play, but also jeopardizes the image of Russian handball and Russian sports in general. We will continue to identify and uncompromisingly pursue the facts of financial doping, “- quotes TASS head of the FGR Ethics Commission, Boris Kipkeev.

September 19 21:31

President of the Russian Handball Federation Sergei Shishkarev admitted that he wanted to report possible violations even earlier and mentioned this at the executive committee in October 2020, since he already had some data on hand. However, then the coronavirus pandemic intervened and no investigation was carried out. Now Shishkarev intends to bring the proceedings to the end: the Ministry of Sports and the Russian Olympic Committee have already been brought up to date, and all the available data has been transferred to law enforcement agencies.

“When I found out about this, my hands dropped. When you invest in the development of handball not only your own funds, but also your soul, emotions … Many people criticize me, they say that you cannot react like that to everything, but I cannot do otherwise.

We found that eight players of the Russian national team at the European Championship surrendered their matches to the national teams of Denmark and Austria. I equate this with treason. And this is not pathos. If the President of Russia rewards the players for their achievement with state awards, then the surrender of games is a real sale of the homeland, “Chempionat.com quotes Shishkarev.

The general director of the FGR Lev Voronin suggested that the foul play of handball players had already entered the system, and at the European Championship – 2021 betting was common for them. It is possible that young athletes did the same in the national championship.

“I talked with the guys, they said that they do not have enough funds, they have bad conditions. This is absolutely not the case, children now have great conditions: they are paid wages, they are provided with housing and food. And not a single team has ever received such good conditions to prepare for this European Championship, ”Voronin emphasized.

September 20 13:26

Russian Minister of Sports Oleg Matytsin made a statement on this scandal.

“Getting into the Russian national team is an honor for any athlete. The best of the best should receive the right to represent the Russian Federation in the international arena – and not only in terms of physical and playing qualities, but also, first of all, moral qualities, adherence to the principles of fair play, ”said Matytsin.

Lawyer Ilya Chicherov told ! what kind of sanctions violators may face. In his opinion, the players will be suspended for life.

“If we talk about disciplinary cases, then in accordance with article 23 of the regulation on fines and penalties of the International Handball Federation, any interested party involved in the manipulation of the result of matches will be punished by the Ethics Commission as follows: a) a fine of up to 100 thousand Swiss francs, b ) suspension from participation in any activity related to handball (the term is at the discretion of the Commission).

The regulations also indicate that in serious cases or in the event of a relapse, suspension can be imposed for life. In my opinion, the case is absolutely unprecedented, the level of competition is very high by the standards of handball, and there is an obvious collusion of a large number of players.

Forecast: the case will be qualified as very serious and all players will be suspended for life, ”the lawyer said.

However, the case may not be limited to lifelong sports disqualification. We are even talking about criminal prosecution, and the players may face a real prison term, as Chicherov also said:

“If we talk about criminal cases, then handball players may be charged with part 3 of Art. 184 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which refers to the organization of match fixing, and a penalty was applied in the form of a fine in the amount of wages or other income.

Also, athletes can receive a punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to five years with or without a fine in the amount of wages, but with a prohibition to engage in certain activities for up to three years. ”

The well-known journalist and commentator Dmitry Guberniev sharply spoke about the removal of athletes and said that if the fact of betting on the sweepstakes is proven, then all handball players should be disqualified for life.

“We brought up the young men well … And we also need to deal with coaches and heads of sports schools. It is necessary to conduct a wide investigation, because it is an infection! Once again: if the fact is proven, then there should be a lifelong suspension. Let them go to study and work somewhere else ”, – quotes the words of Guberniev“ Sport-Express ”.