Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200M Pixel Sensor Details Revealed

In early September, Samsung Electronics introduced the ISOCELL HP1 image sensor, the world’s first 200 million pixel sensor for smartphone cameras. Now the South Korean giant has shared details on the characteristics of this product.

The sensor uses 0.64 µm pixels. The sensor is equipped with a new hybrid 4 × 4 pixel binning technology. This means that the sensor is capable of adjusting pixel binning modes to suit shooting conditions using sophisticated deep learning software reallocation algorithms.

The product allows you to record high definition video in 8K format with minimal loss in the field of view. Four pixels are binned to create one large 1.28 micron pixel, allowing you to shoot 8K video at 30 frames per second and 4K video in slow motion at 120 frames per second.

When shooting in low light conditions, the 4 × 4 hybrid pixel combining technology allows 16 pixels to be combined into one 2.56 microns. This greatly improves the sensor’s ability to absorb light, so there is noticeably less noise in 12.5 million pixel photos.

Smart-ISO mode allows the ISOCELL HP1 sensor to intelligently adapt to different lighting conditions. So, in dim light, it switches to High ISO mode, which results in brighter and clearer photos. In good lighting conditions, it selects Low ISO mode to ensure accurate color reproduction.

Staggered HDR tools are also implemented: this tool allows you to get a wide dynamic range of 100 dB. The system takes shots at fast, medium and long shutter speeds to accurately expose shadows and highlights. It then combines this data into one crisp, detailed image, even when shooting in mixed lighting conditions.

Finally, there is fast and accurate autofocus based on Double Super PD phase detection technology. This system has twice as many AF pixels as Super PD. The pixels are covered with micro-autofocus lenses, allowing you to focus faster on fast moving subjects.