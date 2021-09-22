Sasha Plushenko impressed the fans by skating the next day after the “offensive” injury: video

The father and coach of 8-year-old Sasha Plushenko showed a video from the first training session with a broken limb.

Less than a couple of days later, the son of the Olympic figure skating champion Evgeni Plushenko, Sasha Plushenko, broke his arm while playing football.

Despite the plaster cast, 8-year-old Plushenko confidently went out on the ice the very next day after the injury and even showed good results in single jumps. The results of the training were published by the eminent figure skater, who is also the father and the coach of the young athlete on his personal Instagram.

“We made a decision to study now in light mode so as not to lose shape at all,” Plushenko Sr. wrote under the video.

The ice star also noted that if his heir broke a limb during training, it would not be so offensive.

“A wonderful boy, a wonderful athlete, a worthy son!”, “A courageous boy!”, “He is a man, no doubt!”, “He has willpower! Big hard worker “,” Stunned! This is incomparable, “the fans wrote and wished a speedy recovery.

We will remind that now Sasha Plushenko is preparing to play the main role in the production of “The Nutcracker”. He recently showed off his costume and amazed fans in an enchanting way.